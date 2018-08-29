Holly Willoughby confirmed to replace Ant McPartlin on I'm A Celebrity The This Morning host will join Declan Donnelly in Australia

Holly Willoughby has been confirmed as the replacement host for this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. On Wednesday, ITV announced that the This Morning presenter has signed a deal and will be heading to Australia to co-host the show with Declan Donnelly, while original presenter Ant McPartlin takes a break from TV presenting. Speaking about the gig, the 37-year-old shared her delight in this statement: "I couldn't be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure. I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery."

She added: "These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit... Honestly, I'm a huge fan of I'm a Celebrity and actually feel like I've won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show! When is it a good time to tell Dec I'm scared of everything that moves?!" The news comes weeks after both ITV and Ant revealed he would not be presenting the popular reality TV show after extending his leave of absence into next year.

Declan, 42, said: "I am hugely grateful to Holly for agreeing to accompany me to Australia this year. She was at the top of my list and I'm thrilled she said yes. It will be a different kind of series but we will try our best to ensure it is no less fun and eventful for our loyal viewers. I am also pleased to hear Holly is scared of everything. I am almost stupidly excited at the thought of watching her during the eating trials!" ITV's Director of Television, Kevin Lygo added: "Holly is a brilliant presenter with a wicked sense of humour who has always enjoyed a great friendship and rapport with Ant and Dec – I have no doubt she will take to Jungle life, if not the critters, really quickly."

Fans have since taken to Twitter to share their thoughts, with one tweeting: "I'm over the moon they will have a right laugh. Only person that could fill ants shoes in my opinion." Another wrote: "Fantastic news - I couldn’t think of anyone better. Congratulations Holly!" A third follower remarked: "Congrats @hollywills I’m really looking forward too it!!" A fourth said: "Great news. Would have been happy with either. @hollywills or @StephenMulhern. Good luck @hollywills and have fun with the bugs!"

On Wednesday's This Morning, guest hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford spoke of Holly's new gig. "Well, this is the thing, we all know Holly and she is literally scared of everything… so we thought we'd gather a few little clips together just to prove it," joked Ruth, while Eamonn later said: "Well it'll be scarier in the jungle, there's things that walk about all over the place…" Ruth added: "And they come unexpectedly, don't they? But listen, we are all very excited for Holly, really pleased for her, and everyone here at This Morning wishes Ant all the best [with his] continued recovery."

I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns to ITV this Autumn.

