Phillip Schofield reveals surprising last words to Holly Willoughby before she left for Australia

Phillip Schofield revealed that he said an emotional goodbye to Holly Willoughby ahead of her trip to Australia for I'm a Celebrity – by bursting out laughing! The This Morning presenter has made no secret of how much he is looking forward to watching his close friend presenting the show, particularly because she is frightened of creepy crawlies! Chatting to the Extra Camp presenters, Scarlett Moffatt, Joel Dommett and Joe Swash, on Tuesday, Phillip said: "I can't wait. I saw her last night at Pride of Britain and that was the last time I'll see her before she flies out and I said good luck. I couldn't help it – I gave her a hug and said, 'Good luck' and burst out laughing. This is going to be fantastic, can't wait."

Phillip joked that Holly was scared of creepy crawlies

He added: "She jumps at a blue bottle so we'll see… It's such a great show and we really do look forward to seeing it." Scarlett revealed how much she was looking forward to welcoming Holly to the jungle, joking: "I'm excited because it's very heavily testosterone-based so I'm excited to have Holly out there." Joe added that Holly might struggle with the bugs, even without doing a Bush Tucker trial. He said: "I know she's scared of creepy crawlies and sometimes… there's thousands of bugs on the floor and you get a bit seasick because the floor looks like it's moving."

Phillip also revealed that he had recently met Holly's I'm a Celeb co-presenter Declan Donnelly's baby, explaining: "I went round to Dec's house the other day, we went to see the new baby… Gorgeous, gorgeous Isla." Phillip and wife Stephanie were pictured visiting the new parents two weeks ago, arriving laden with gifts at the family's West London property.

