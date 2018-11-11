Strictly's Ashley Roberts confesses she has gone out with Giovanni Pernice The pair's budding romance has been the topic of much discussion

Strictly Come Dancing star Ashley Roberts has been linked throughout the series to pro dancer Giovanni Pernice. And while the pair get on well, Ashley has admitted that they are not dating, but have enjoyed going out for drinks together. Talking to The Sun's Fabulous magazine, the former Pussycat Dolls star said: "We've gone out for drinks. He's a lovely guy, but we are not dating." Ashley also admitted that her current priority wasn’t dating, but competing in Strictly. "I'm so focused on the show right now, and really that's where I want my focus to be," she said. "What happens after that, I don't know. The right guy will come along at the right time, I believe that."

Ashley Roberts has gone for drinks with Giovanni Pernice

Last week, Giovanni was quizzed about his relationship with Ashley during an appearance on This Morning. Host Phillip Schofield asked the Italian dancer how Ashley was, which caused him to ask why Phil was asking him about her. "I think she's great, she's doing Contemporary this week," Giovanni said. "Everyone's doing very, very well. Why are you asking me about Ashley?" Phil replied to say there had been "little rumours" about the pair, prompting Giovanni to hit back: "According to the press I change girlfriend every single day."

MORE: Brendan Cole on Strictly: Who won't be coming to Blackpool? I have a few ideas

Giovanni spoke out about the dating rumours on This Morning

Ashley is partnered with pro dancer Pasha Kovalev, and last night the pair's emotional dance saw head judge Shirley Ballas fight back the tears after their performance. Ashley had dedicated her Contemporary dance to her later father, who was the drummer in 60s band Mamas and Papas. They danced to Unsteady – Erich lee Gravity Remix by X Ambassadors, and earnt 39 points – the highest score of the night.

READ: Holly Willoughby opens up about Phillip Schofield's sweet bond with her children

Afterwards, Shirley said: "Well I think today you spoke for everybody in the country who has ever lost somebody that they love. And, I also lost somebody and many other people have lost somebody. This was sincere. It was from your heart and purely danced from a beautiful." She continued: "And I’m so, so sad you’re dad is not here to see you but I know he would be proud of you." All the judges awarded Ashley and Pasha with a ten, apart from Craig Revel Horwood who scored them a nine.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.