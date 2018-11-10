Ashley Roberts and Shirley Ballas break down in tears after Strictly's most emotional dance There wasn't a dry eye in the house

Ashley Roberts broke down in tears on Saturday Night's Strictly Come Dancing after performing the most emotional dances of the series. Shirley Ballas also had to fight back the tears after Ashley dedicated her Contemporary dance to her late father, who was the drummer in 60s band Mamas and Papas. Ashley danced to Unsteady – Erich lee Gravity Remix by X Ambassadors with partner Pasha Kovalev, which earned them the highest judges' score of the night.

READ: Duchess Kate is beautiful in black Roland Mouret at the Royal Festival of Remembrance

Shirley found the dance very emotional

Afterwards, Shirley said: Well I think today you spoke for everybody in the country who has ever lost somebody that they love. And, I also lost somebody and many other people have lost somebody. This was sincere. It was from your heart and purely danced from a beautiful." She continued: "And I’m so, so sad you’re dad is not here to see you but I know he would be proud of you." All the judges awarded Ashley and Pasha with a ten, apart from Craig Revel Horwood who scored them a nine.

READ: Holly Willoughby reveals super strict plans for kids while in Australia

Ashley cries with Pasha

Ashley has opened up about her father before on the show, when her other surprised her at rehearsals. Ashley said at the time: "This year has helped me to grow. It’s shown me what I love in life and that’s why I’m beyond grateful to be on this show. I’ve found my inner strength.” When her mum arrived from Arizona, Ashley hugged her and described her as, "Special, beautiful and kind," before adding: "It just means the world to me that she's here." Pasha then danced with her mum around the rehearsal studio!

WATCH: Ashley Roberts talks about the Strictly curfew

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.