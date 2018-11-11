Holly Willoughby opens up about Phillip Schofield's sweet bond with her children The This Morning co-hosts get on famously

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are the best of friends, and every year they go on holiday to Portugal with their families during the summer. And it's not just Holly who gets on famously with her This Morning co-host, but her children too! Talking to You magazine, Holly said of Phil and his wife, Stephanie Lowe: "My kids adore Phil and Steph." On her own relationship with the silver fox, she continued: "Phil's more my office sibling than office husband. We're morphing into one person: we say the same thing at the same time and it's like 'Eurgh, get out of my head!'" Holly added that the pair both share the same family values as well as enjoying a laugh.

On Saturday, Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin took their three children, Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and Chester, three, to the airport to kick-start their Australian adventure. During their time there while Holly presents this year's I'm A Celebrity alongside Declan Donnelly, Holly's children have been given strict instructions from their mum that they are there to work. With tutors coming along with them, Holly told The Sun: "The children will have a tutor out there, they’ve got loads to do. I’ve spoken to their teachers. The kids are like, ‘What do you mean we’re not going on holiday?’" She added; "I’ve had to be really clear with them, they can play for a couple of hours but none of us are on holiday. We’re all doing work."

Holly always tries to maintain a balance between her busy career and family life, telling HELLO! there was “no perfect recipe” to success. "There really isn't. I think that I'm really lucky that I can sort of pull back when things feel too much so I know that I'm very blessed for that reason,” she said. "I'm quite strict with myself so when I'm at work, they are my work hours and I get a lot achieved in a small amount of time, like 'go go go, get it done, get it done' and then it's like 'bang home time - bye everyone!' and then the phone goes off and everything shuts down and I'm a mum,” Holly continued. “So I'm really strict, to the point where I probably drive everyone completely mad, but that's the way it has to be otherwise you don’t have a work/life balance."

