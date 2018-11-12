Brendan Cole just revealed one very surprising detail about the Strictly celebrities' pay cheques We weren't expecting this!

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Brendan Cole has always been hailed for his honesty – and now, he has revealed one detail about the show's stars and their pay packets that you may not have expected! In his exclusive column for HELLO!, the star admitted that those who make it to the Blackpool show actually get an extra payment. He said: "Blackpool week is always a milestone for the couples. It's an incredible show to be a part of with a big crowd, a lot of fuss and and it's also a chance for a jolly up north. There's also a little added incentive for the celebs of a small bonus in their pay packet."

Brendan reveals the stars get a bonus for making it to Blackpool week

He also added that he would be sad to miss the trip to Blackpool for the first time. "I for one will slightly miss being there with everyone but won't miss the countless rehearsals including the big one today (Sunday) happening as I write this piece," he wrote.

MORE: Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden leave Strictly after bullying rumours

Loading the player...

It's not officially confirmed what the celebrities are paid for taking part in Strictly, though it is thought that the stars get more money depending on how far they get in the series. According to The Sun, each participant is paid around £25,000, which is raised to £40,000 if they get past the end of October – the quarter-finalists see their fees raised to approximately £60,000, and £75,000 for the semi-finals. Then, the winner apparently receives £100,000, as well as the glitter-ball trophy of course. Wow!

MORE: Strictly's Ashley Roberts confesses she has gone out with Giovanni Pernice

Despite this, The Times revealed in 2017 that Strictly stars would be allowed to keep their exact salaries private - after BBC boss Sir David Clementi backed a pay loophole. Brendan's comments come following some controversy surrounding the dance show's pay scheme, since in September it was revealed that many of the professional dancers were unhappy with their pay cheques in comparison to the judges – who reportedly receive up to five times more despite only having to work on the live shows.