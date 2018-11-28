Ore Oduba is returning to Strictly Come Dancing! Details This will be amazing…

Viewers' favourite Ore Oduba has announced he will be returning to Strictly Come Dancing! The 2016 glitter ball champion will be back with the show's cast to take on hosting duties for the 2019 Strictly tour – and we reckon fans will be pretty happy with the signing. Ore will join Stacey Dooley, Dr Ranj Singh and Joe Sugg who have all been confirmed to dance during the tour – as well as judges Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli. What a line-up so far, eh?

Ore will present the Strictly tour

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday night, Ore wrote: "Oh yeah @SCD_Live_Tour this line up is sizzling… even more pumped and excited for next year!! Can’t wait to see who else is hitting the road with us in 2019... who could it be? #strictlytour."

Ore hosted the 2018 tour, and it sounds like he's very excited to fill Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's shoes once again. The presenting twosome don't usually take part in the tour, and the presenting role has changed many times over the years. It sounds like Ore will be doing some dancing, too – here's hoping it's his famous jive! On the show's official website, his statement reads: "I had the best time hosting the 2018 tour, the Strictly fans were as loud and excitable as ever. And I’m sure 2019 will be no different, we’ve got a sensational show planned. And yes – when we hit the road in January – I will be packing my dancing shoes!"

While one of this year's favourites, Stacey, has been confirmed to take part, it was revealed on Tuesday that she won't be dancing with current partner Kevin Clifton – who will be performing in musical Rock of Ages at the time. She will instead dance with Aljaz Skorjanec, who danced with Kate Silverton for the 2018 series. Here's hoping for more announcements soon…