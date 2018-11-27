Gorka Marquez indicates that Strictly's Danny John-Jules will return to the show This would be great for all Strictly fans!

Strictly Come Dancing's Danny John-Jules made headlines after bullying allegations circulated during his stint on the BBC One dance show, something that has been strongly denied by his dance partner Amy Dowden. And while it has been reported that he won't be returning to the show's finale in December, it is thought that he will be making an appearance on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. On Tuesday, pro dancer Gorka Marquez took to Instagram Stories to tell his followers about his day filming for it on Monday, and he gave the impression that all the celebrities took part. He said: "We went to film the Christmas special show, which goes live on 25 December, and it was a fun day, very Christmassy, I can't tell you who won but it was a great show so just watch it and you will enjoy it!"

Gorka Marquez said that all this year' celebrities would be returning for the Strictly Christmas special

Gorka added: "All the guys from this year's Strictly were back on the show, so it was nice to see them, especially my partner Katie Piper we had a quick catch up and I can't wait to see her back on the final!" Other Strictly stars also posted about filming the show, including Katya Jones and Katie herself, who looked delighted to be back in the studio.

Danny John-Jules with his dance partner Amy Dowden

Danny and Amy were eliminated from Strictly three weeks ago, and Danny failed to turn up for his obligatory It Takes Two interview with Zoe Ball after being knocked out of the competition. Pro dancer Amy joined host Zoe on the sofa alone, with the presenter simply saying: "Danny has decided not to join us." Last week, Danny broke his silence following the no-show, and responded to the support he had received from fans following a trip to the Dominica. He said: "After 'Leaving On A Jet Plane' and having just landed back in UK, I'm overwhelmed by all the love and support I've been catching up on. It's been very comforting and very much appreciated," which was tweeted alongside a Strictly GIF of him and Amy.

