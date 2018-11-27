Strictly's Stacey Dooley reveals sadness over Kevin Clifton being replaced The BBC journalist is one of the favourites to win this year's Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing star Stacey Dooley has come a long way with her dance partner Kevin Clifton, with the pair being firm favourites to lift the coveted glitter ball trophy this year. However, the 31-year-old journalist has revealed her sadness over Kevin being replaced by a new professional for a nationwide tour next year. She is set to take to the dancefloor with Aljaz Skorjanec, who teamed up with Kate Silverton this series. "I will miss Kev, but I am looking forward to putting Aljaz through his paces," Stacey said in a statement.

Stacey Dooley will not be dancing with Kevin Clifton on the Strictly tour

Speaking about her Strictly journey, she added: "I'm loving this experience so much. I know people always say that, but it's so true. To be able to go on tour and perform for the fans all over the UK is such an honour. I'm so excited!" Kevin, 36, won't be taking part in the tour this year due to other work commitments. He is set to take on the role of Stacee Jaxx on the Rock of Ages tour from January until April.

The BBC journalist will team up with Aljaz Skorjanec

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed that This Morning’s Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara, and YouTube sensation Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell will also appear on next year's Strictly arena tour. "From the sequins to the sashays, I have loved my Strictly journey, so to join the Live Tour is beyond exciting," gushed Dr Ranj. "I can't wait to be reunited with Janette, hit the road and meet all the Strictly fans!" Vlogger Joe added: "I'm loving every minute of Strictly, so continuing my journey into 2019 is going to be brilliant. I can't wait to get quick stepping at arenas all over the UK."

The stars will join tour host, Ore Oduba, and the Live Tour judging panel of awesome foursome Craig Revel Horwood, Dame Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli, as they travel around the country for 29 glittering shows from 18 January 2019. Further names will be announced soon.

