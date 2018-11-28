Strictly's Anton du Beke is completely unrecognisable for Christmas special - see photo The Strictly star has teamed up with Ann Widdecombe once again!

Anton du Beke has surprised Strictly Come Dancing fans with an incredible transformation for the upcoming Christmas special. The 52-year-old, who has been partnered up with Ann Widdecombe once again, happily posed for a behind-the-scenes picture with his celebrity partner from this year, Susannah Constantine. "My long lost sister. Separated at birth @mrantondubeke," the fashion critic wrote on Instagram. Anton look completely unrecognisable in an 18th century style gown, complete with a purple wig and vibrant makeup.

Anton du Beke with Susannah Constantine during filming of Strictly Christmas special

Just moments before, Susannah posted another picture with former British politician Ann, who coordinated with Anton. The caption read: "Anton's better dance partner. The unstoppable Ann W. She was all I wanted for Christmas until I found out she was anti-gay marriage #notcool @mrantondubeke." Meanwhile, this year's series of Strictly saw Anton and Susannah become the first couple to leave the show. "It is gutting, it is absolutely the worst feeling," explained Susannah on Loose Women at the time. "I feel like I've been dumped by a boyfriend which is why I went and had my hair cut immediately afterwards."

MORE: The first sneak peek of this year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special

The pro dancer has teamed up with Ann Widdecombe once again

She added: "I was very, very, close to tears and when I watched it back and you think the professionals are immune to all of this because it's part of their job." After their last performance, Anton told the audience: "It's just all too brief, I have had the most fabulous time with Susannah, she is going to be a great loss to the show. Sadly someone's got to go but I wish it wasn't you because you're wonderful to be with. I'm going to miss spending time with you in the studio, we've had a great time, we've had enormous amounts of fun and you're wonderful and thank you very much indeed." Anton is Strictly's longest-serving professional dancer, having appeared on the BBC show since series one.

READ: Strictly's Stacey Dooley reveals sadness over Kevin Clifton being replaced