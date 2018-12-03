What's on TV this week? See our top picks Monday 3 – Sunday 9 December See our top picks for telly this week!

It's Chriiiiistmas! Okay, Christmas is still actually three weeks away, but it still means that television is seriously starting to get good! From a jam-packed weekend of finales from all of your favourites from I'm a Celebrity to Dynasties, there's something for everyone! Check out our picks of the best television shows from Monday 3 December to Sunday 9 November, and see what's on streaming here...

Monday 3 December

Nadiya's Asian Odyssey – 9pm on BBC One

After taking a DNA test, a surprise revelation shows GBBO winner Nadiya Hussain that she has DNA connections to Cambodia, Nepal and Thailand, sparking a trip to learn more about the wonderful places and of course, the food! First taking a trip to Cambodia in the first part of this two-parter series, Nadiya visits a French patisserie baking school, before heading to Thailand and learning to make curry paste.

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! – 9pm on ITV

Plenty of drama hit the campmates on Sunday night after John Barrowman fell and hurt his ankle while walking through the jungle with Harry Redknapp. Since it has been confirmed that John is back in the jungle after going to hospital to check out his ankle, the campmates will be welcoming him back into the fold while also getting used to jungle life without Malique Thompson-Dwyer, who was voted out on Sunday's episode.

Tuesday 4 December

First Dates – 10pm on Channel 4

This is always such a sweet show to settle down to at the end of a long day, isn't it? This week we meet Chrissie, a confident lady who has been married three times previously, and Rodney, who has never been in a real relationship and has only ever been on a handful of dates, but will the pair find love in Fred's restaurant?

Mrs Wilson – 9pm on BBC One

This compelling biopic series looks at Alison Wilson after she discovers that her husband was a bigamist during their relationship after his death. In this episode, the series takes a look back at the beginning of the couple's relationship at everything Alison thinks she knows falls about. Ruth Wilson also plays her real-life grandmother in the series, to make things that little bit more bizarre!

Wednesday 5 December

World's Weirdest Homes – 9pm on Channel 4

For people who are curious about architecture, this is most definitely the one for you. This series looks at the craziest and most impressive ideas behind houses, from a life-sized sandcastle to a 124-house. If you need it to get any weirder, presenter Charlie Luxton also visits a YouTube star's home, complete with its very own zoo!

Death and Nightingales – 9pm on BBC Two

Matthew Rhys stars as Billy Winters in this new period drama starring Jamie Dornan. Billy, who has a tumultuous relationship with his stepdaughter, Beth, who is planning on running away from him to start a relationship with a local farmer, Liam. In this episode, the pair plot to drug Billy then leave, but will everything go to plan?

Thursday 6 December

A Hotel for the Super Rich & Famous – 8pm on BBC One

Have you ever been to the Corinthia? This series takes a look at one of London's most exclusive and expensive hotels and how it manages to keep up with it's competitors. The second episode looks at dining in the stunning hotel, particularly since the hotel recently hired MasterChef's Tom Kerridge for a revamp of their restaurants.

Escape from Dubai: The Mystery of the Missing Princess – 9pm on BBC Two

A fascinating look at the mysterious disappearance of Princess Latifa, who attempted the leave on a yacht heading to India before being discovered. Although she was thought to have returned to Dubai, she hasn't been seen since, and the documentary looks at how long she has been planning her escape, and how her sister, Shamsa, also went missing in 2000.

Friday 7 December

The Graham Norton Show – 10:35pm on BBC One

Welcome to the Graham Norton sofa: Matthew McConaughey, Jackie Chan, John Cena and Jamie Oliver, with Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus as the musical guests! The all-star sofa will be chatting about their upcoming projects, including Matthew's new drama, White Boy Rick, Jamie's new cookbooks (just in time for Christmas), Jamie Cooks Italy and Jamie's Friday Night Feast.

Gogglebox – 9pm on Channel 4

What have the Gogglebox gang been watching this week?! Tune in to find out some of your favourite sofas – from Mary and Giles to the Siddiqui family – discuss all of the latest happenings in the news, and to discuss some of the most talked-about shows of the week. Settle in and enjoy!

Saturday 8 December

Allied – 9pm on Channel 4

Fancy a film to settle down to on a quiet Saturday night? Tune in to Channel 4 to see this Brad Pitt star as an intelligence officer who falls in love with another agent only to discover that she is actually a German spy – but can he be sure of what he's being told?

The Jonathan Ross Show – 10.10pm on ITV

Check in with Jonathan Ross as he chats with David Walliams, Sue Perkins, Sir Mo Farah and the one and only Michael Caine, while George Ezra performs.

Sunday 9 December

I'm a Celebrity finale - 9pm on ITV

Who will be crowned King or Queen of the jungle?! It seems like I'm a Celebrity has only really started but alas, we had to say goodbye to our celebrities and let them come home for Christmas at some point! Of course, the winner won't be crowned without having to do their final challenges… and we can wait to see what the show bosses have in store.

Strictly Come Dancing results show semi-final - BBC One

Who will make it through to the final?! The final results show before the winner is announced is likely to be an intense affair, as hopefuls including Ashley Roberts, Stacey Dooley, Faye Tozer, Lauren Steadman and Joe Sugg try to land their spot in the final. But who will have to compete in the dreaded dance off?

Doctor Who finale - BBC One

The finale episode is titled The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos, and the official synopsis reads: "On the planet of Ranskoor Av Kolos, lies the remains of a brutal battlefield. But as the Doctor, Graham, Yaz and Ryan answer nine separate distress calls, they discover the planet holds far more secrets. Who is the mysterious commander with no memory? What lies beyond the mists? Who or what are the Ux? The answers will lead the Doctor and her friends towards a deadly reckoning." We can't WAIT!