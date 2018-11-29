Luther series five trailer is finally here – and teases a huge character return We can't wait to find out how Alice survived!

Luther is back! The troubled detective (played by Idris Elba) with very questionable morals is back for season five, which sees him team up with a new partner, DS Catherine Halliday, as the pair attempt to track down their latest adversary – a serial killer murdering at random, making him almost impossible to catch. In the trailer, Luther says: "This isn't random is it? There's going to be more," while discussing the series' big bad. The trailer also stars Hermione Norris, who is concerned after a patient shows up at her home. But most excitingly, the teaser also showed a flash image of a character returned from the dead – fan favourite Alice Morgan, who played by Ruth Wilson in seasons one to three.

Fans were delighted to see the character's return, with one tweeting: "ALIIIIIIIIIICEEEEEEEE OMG THIS TRAILER, ALICE, THE TRAILER, LUTHER, ALICE, ALICE, THE STORY!! I'M DEAD." Another person joked: "As hot as @idriselba is, we're all only here for the Goddess who is Alice." The psychopathic murderer, who helped Luther on a case more than once before supposedly drowning in season four, is momentarily spotted with blood on her face as Luther's superior DCU Schenk says: "I always thought she'd be the end of you. She'd be the end of us all."

It has now been three years since the last series aired in 2015. Speaking about it's return, the show creator Neil Cross said: "Now what? It's a question Idris and I get asked a lot. What happened to John Luther after we last saw him striding unbowed through the streets of his city, his blood red London? It can't be over, can it? There's so much we don't know. So much unfinished business. The thing is, we've been asking ourselves the same question. Because we love John and wonder what he's up to. And as for me, I'm scared of the monsters. The face at the window. The hand under the bed. The shadow at the end of the street. Who's going to stop them, if not John Luther?" The trailer has said that the series is 'coming soon', but has yet to specify an exact air date.

