What's on TV this weekend: Our top picks from Friday 16 November to Sunday 18 November Find out what's on TV this weekend!

Not only is the one and only I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! back on Sunday, there is plenty of amazing shows to watch this weekend that will make you want to stay curled up on your sofa. So from amazing David Attenborough's documentaries to more adventures from Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Who, take a look through our top picks for this weekend…

Friday 16 November

Children in Need - 7.30pm on BBC One

The annual fundraising extravaganza is back with Tess Daly and Ade Adepitan headlining the inspirational evening alongside co-hosts Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc. This years program will feature a live performance from The Children's Choir, a famous boy band visiting the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom to compete for the Pudsey Glitterball and a tear-jerking surprise for the Children in Need charity workers when they film a special music video with Sheridan Smith, Alfie Boe and Little Mix.

The Good Place – Netflix

Season three of The Good Place has seen Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani and Jason all return to earth after Michael's experiment with the neighbourhood went horribly wrong. Finding out that they will end up in the 'bad place' no matter what, the group set out to help their loved ones instead. The official synopsis for this episode, titled Don't Let The Good Life Pass You By, reads: "Michael and Janet visit the person they believe to be the blueprint for how to live a good life on Earth; Eleanor turns to Tahani for advice."

Narcos: Mexico – Netflix

Hit American crime drama Narcos is back in the form of a spin off, which this time leaves Columbia behind to focus on the violent drug trade in Mexico. Chronicling the life of Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), the boss of the Guadalajara Cartel, as he comes up against the DEA agent who is tasked with bringing him down, this series details the beginning of Gallardo’s drug empire in 1980’s Mexico.

Saturday 17 November

Strictly Come Dancing – 6:45pm on BBC One

It's the week we've all been waiting for as the dancing duos depart from London and head north to put their skills to the test against the famous backdrop of Blackpool Tower Ballroom! With the finale now only a month away, this year's milestone trip to the seaside town will put on the pressure for the remaining couples as they face the critique of judges ahead of this week's elimination. Find out how the Blackpool episode will be different from the usual episodes.

Michael McIntyre's Big Show – 8:20pm on BBC One

Everybody's favourite funny man is back with a brand new series! Michael McIntyre hosts an evening of entertainment, featuring a musical performance by Little Mix, a game of Celebrity Send to All with I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here host Holly Willoughby and a game of ‘Unexpected Star' which makes an unsuspecting audience members dreams come true.

The Jonathan Ross Show – 9:40pm on ITV

Enjoy a laugh with Jonathan Ross on his chat s how, The Jonathan Ross Show, as the popular host chats away to the legendary Sir Cliff Richard, Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain, comedienne Katherine Ryan, and chat show favourite, Thor: Ragnorak star Jeff Goldblum. We can't wait to find out what this lot will chat about!

Sunday 18 November

Louis Theroux's Altered States: Choosing Death – 9pm on BBC Two

After a premiere showcasing the growth of polyamorous relationships in the US, Louis heads to California for the second episode of his new series to meet terminally ill people who have chosen to end their lives. He will look at the issues surrounding this controversial practice, and meet a group who help those who don't fit the legal criteria for the life ending assistance.

READ: Why Noel Edmonds and Declan Donnelly might clash on I'm a Celebrity

Dynasties – Emperor - 8:00pm on BBC One

After the huge success of the Dynasties premiere, which told the story of David the chimpanzee defying the odds to remain the alpha of his group, David Attenborough returns to voice this stunning documentary – this time focusing on Emperor penguins in the Antarctic. As well as showcasing all of the cute and cuddly baby penguins you could ever wish for, the doc will also look at the dangers of surviving in the Antarctica.

Doctor Who - 6:30pm on BBC One

In the first of the two-parter episodes, the Doctor and her friends will be heading to the galaxy's largest supermarket, Kerblam!, where danger is afoot (as per usual). The episode is the first two-part story of the series, and officially marks the series going past its halfway point. We don't want it all to nearly be over!

READ: Strictly Come Dancing bosses heighten up security at Blackpool following Gorka Marquez attack

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – 9pm on ITV

It's finally back! Declan Donnelly will be joined by Holly Willoughby instead of Ant McPartlin for the first time ever Down Under, and the pair will be on hand to help the new jungle camp mates, including John Barrowman, Harry Redknapp and Noel Edmonds, as they undergo some seriously gross Bush Tucker trials. We can't wait!