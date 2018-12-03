What's on streaming: Our top choices for Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime for 3 - 9 December There are some brilliant shows coming to streaming sites this week!

The festive season is officially upon us and that means it’s time to curl up with a mince pie and enjoy what the top streaming platforms have to offer. From Jennifer Aniston's much anticipated Netflix debut to a brand new season of the critically acclaimed How to Get Away With Murder, there is sure to be something to take your fancy. Check out what's coming to streaming channels from 3rd to 9th December below…

NETFLIX

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle - 7th December

Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andy Serkis and Freida Pinto lend their star power to a much darker retelling of the children's classic. Set in the depths of the Indian jungle, Mowgli is a boy caught between two worlds, choosing between spending his life among the animals or to return to civilisation. With his choice set to change his life forever, Mowgli must decide who he really is in this visually stunning adaptation of the beloved children’s story.

How to Get Away With Murder- Season 4 - 9th December

The fourth series of the critically acclaimed How To Get Away With Murder is landing to Netflix and we couldn’t be more excited to see what law professor, Annalise Keating and her five students are up to as a new mystery takes over their lives. With Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Viola Davis at the helm, the fourth season is set to be just as good as its predecessors as it continues on from last season’s finale which revealed that Laurel’s father Jorge ordered Wes’s murderer. Watch the fourth series of the legal thriller on Netflix on December 9th.

Dumplin’ - 7th December

Dumplin’ is the latest book to movie adaptation for Netflix and we predict it will be a smash hit with none other than Hollywood icon Jennifer Aniston at the helm as the neglectful mother who is more concerned with beauty pageants than the life of own daughter. In retaliation, teenage Willowdean enrolls in her mother's pageant which causes a rift between the two bold characters. Set to the soundtrack of brand new Dolly Parton music, Jennifer’s first dip into the world of Netflix is set to be a success.

NOW TV

The Greatest Showman - 1st December

If you missed it in the cinemas, have no fear as the smash-hit musical The Greatest Showman lands on NOW TV just in time for a Christmas sing along. The show-stopping musical stars Hugh Jackman as circus showman PT Barnum who goes from a penniless entrepreneur to legendary innovator. As he brings together never-seen-before acts to the circus stage, Barnum must battle the naysayers to produce something truly spectacular. Heartwarming family fun starring Zac Efron, Michelle Williams and Zendaya Williams.

Game of Thrones Season 7 - December

As possibly the biggest television series of all time, HBO's Game of Thrones has millions of fans waiting on the edge of their seats for the much anticipated final series coming to small screens in 2019. So if you are lagging behind, catch up this Christmas with NOW TV as they stream series seven of the multi-Emmy-winning adaptation of George R R Martin's fantasy saga. Featuring star-studded ensemble cast including Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke and three-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage.

Coco

Disney Pixar’s Academy Award-winning animation Coco is landing to NOW TV just in time for Christmas and it’s a movie for the whole family to enjoy. Telling the story of aspiring musician Miguel, who despite his family's ancestral ban on music, dreams of becoming a world-famous singer. Following Miguel as he enters the colourful world of the Land of the Dead, this sweet story shows children the importance of our loved ones as Miguel aims to uncover his family’s past and find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer.

AMAZON PRIME

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 2 - December 5th

Winning eight Emmys for its first season, including outstanding comedy series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns for its highly anticipated second season this week on Amazon. Season two continues on with the story of a 1950s housewife who discovers she has a hidden talent in Manhattan's comedy scene. This time around Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) leaves New York to see the wondrous sights of Paris and the Catskills as she tries out her comedy on the road to stardom.

Before I Fall - December 8th

In this Groundhog Day inspired tale, Zoey Deutch plays Samantha Kingston, the 'it'girl who seemingly has it all with popular friends, a great boyfriend and a bright future ahead of her. But everything changes when she dies in a car crash on the way back from a party only to wake up the next day to find out she is reliving the same day over and over again. Aiming to untangle the mystery that surrounds her, Samantha must speak to those closest to her to try to get back on track.