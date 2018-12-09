Strictly's Pasha Kovalev admits Ashley Roberts 'melts his heart' The chemistry between these two is real

Despite finding themselves in the Strictly Come Dancing dance-off twice before, Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev made it through to Saturday night's semi-finals. The pair - who are constantly scored highly by the judges - have been in the bottom two because of the overall scores that are combined with the public vote. But it seems to have only strengthened the couple's chemistry on the dance floor, as Pasha praised Ashley after performing their second dance on this weekend's live episode. While holding on tightly to Ashley, he told presenter Claudia Winkleman: "She's taught me to never give up and to just keep going," before adding: "I look into her eyes and I see that love for dancing, which just melts my heart." Ashley said: "I know he's going to be there, I have full trust in him, he's amazing partner."

Ashley and Pasha at the Strictly semi-finals

Ashley has recently been rumoured to be dating fellow Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice, who is partnered with Faye Tozer. Ashley and Giovanni are said to have gone on a series of dates after Strictly training, according to The Sun, but she denied a romance to HELLO! earlier in December. In the exclusive interview, she said: "Everybody hangs out. We’re a good group of people and everybody supports each other but he and I are just friends. I have been really busy and this show has been taking up a lot of time – that has been my main focus. I was in a relationship that ended earlier this year and while I really am open and would love to find someone to share my life with, it’s got to be the right person. I’m good with my own company and I’m an advocate of being confident being on your own. Someone who comes in is an added bonus."

Meanwhile, Pasha is dating his former Strictly partner Rachel Riley after meeting on the 11th series in 2013. At the time, Rachel was in her first year of marriage to high school sweetheart Jamie Gilbert; the former couple announced their split in November 2013, following her appearance on the dance show.

