Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' colourful three-day wedding - the cake, dresses, guests and parties

Against the breathtaking backdrop of the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas married in a lavish three-day celebration over the first weekend of December. The couple held two ceremonies - Hindu and Christian - which saw Priyanka dress in a white custom Ralph Lauren gown for the Western ceremony, and a traditional red lehenga for the Hindu service that took place the following day. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, former Miss World Priyanka said: "I think every girl dreams of being a princess on their wedding day," adding: "When Nick said to me that he wanted to marry his bride in her home, it melted my heart. Being able to have two big weddings in India with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special."

Priyanka and Nick cut to cake

The extravaganza began on Friday 30 November, with the mehendi ceremony, an important Hindu wedding ritual in which henna designs are applied to the bride’s hands and feet, together with the sangeet, a celebration of singing, dancing and music at which the star turn was The Jonas Brothers themselves. The following day, Priyanka and Nick's love shined through in their sumptuous white wedding, which was officiated by Nick’s father Kevin Sr, an ordained minister. Priyanka looked breathtaking in her Ralph Lauren gown, encrusted with Swarovski crystals and more than two million mother-of-pearl sequins. Behind her trailed a magnificent tulle train stretching back 75ft. After the ceremony, guests - including Joe Jonas' Game of Thrones star fiance Sophie Turner - were welcomed to dinner before watching two thrilling firework displays before the couple cut their exquisite 6ft 6in tall wedding cake.

The following day, the couple sealed their union in a Hindu ceremony. After the three days of celebrations, there was one more treat in store – India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the couple at their final reception in India’s capital Delhi. Her hair adorned with white flowers, Priyanka once more stunned in a silver and cream lehenga. Award-winning actress Priyanka is a close friend of the Duchess of Sussex and she attended the royal wedding at Windsor Castle in May. First-time mum-to-be Meghan could not repay the compliment, but a spray of peonies – the Duchess’s favourite flower – in the bridal bouquet no doubt provided a tender reminder of the bond they share.

chances," she said. "We definitely want kids and when the time is right it will happen."

