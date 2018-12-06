Tess Daly reveals the one contestant the Strictly judges are picky with Tess Daly opened up about the Strictly judges and their voting techniques

Tess Daly has opened up about the one contestant that the Strictly Come Dancing judges are particularly picky with – Ashley Roberts. The TV presenter defended the celebrity contestant after she was in the bottom two for the second time in a row, with some viewers suggesting that she has an unfair advantage as she had dance experience before joining the show. According to Tess, the four judges are picky when marking the former Pussycat Dolls band member, as she "can take it". She told HELLO!: "Her ability is so great, she's a brilliant dancer. However, she's never danced in the ballroom before while performing in the band – they weren't required to do the waltz onstage, obviously! It's a different ability, a different genre of dancing and the judges are very picky with her because they know she can take it."

The mum-of-two also revealed that she was particularly surprised to see Ashley in the Dance Off on Musical week, explaining: "We were all surprised to see Ashley in the Dance Off, we didn't see it coming... But it can happen. If people think their votes aren't needed, if someone is topping the leader board, they might not vote, they may save their vote for someone they think is in danger. So that can happen. She's a great dancer, she's a wonderful girl."

Speaking of training, she continued: "[Ashley] trains just as hard as everyone else on the show. They're regularly doing 12-hour training days at this point – it's incredible. These guys are training harder than any celebrity cast we've ever had before... Ashley and Pasha are training hard, she's working hard! It doesn't come easy. They're working for a place in the final."

