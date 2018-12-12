Declan Donnelly breaks silence following news of Ant McPartlin's return to Britain's Got Talent The TV duo are set to be reunited on-screen in 2019

Declan Donnelly has broken his silence following the news that he will be reunited on-screen with his best friend Ant McPartlin. The 43-year-old, who has just finished presenting I'm A Celebrity with Holly Willoughby, claimed that everything will be "back to normal" when Britain's Got Talent starts filming in 2019. "It's back to normal for BGT - fingers crossed it will be great," he told the Mirror. The comments come shortly after their BGT colleague, Stephen Mulhern, who presents the spin-off show, confirmed that Ant is returning to host the new series.

Ant is set to make this TV comeback next year

During a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, Stephen said: "I think it's great, I think it's brilliant. He's apparently doing very well. It will be nice to have all the family back." Ant has been taking a long break from television following his arrest for drink-driving in March, however he gave Holly his blessing to take over his usual role on I'm A Celebrity. "All the very best of luck little fella and @hollywills for the show tonight. Lots of love from the big fella! A. I'm A Celeb. X," he wrote.

Following the show's after-party on Monday, Dec heaped praise on Holly, telling the Mirror: "There is nobody I would have preferred to stood next to. We were thrilled with the ratings, they are absolutely great. Holly has been fantastic too, just brilliant. She was the one I wanted and I am thrilled she did it." He also touchingly thanked the This Morning presenter for stepping in. "Holly. Thank you. You have been amazing," he said live on-air during the final, to which Holly replied: "I've absolutely loved it, I've had the time of my life." It has yet to be confirmed whether the presenter will be returning to the show in 2019, but it's likely that Ant will resume his presenting role.