Declan Donnelly gives touching thanks to Holly Willoughby – find out why Holly revealed she absolutely loved her time on the show

After three weeks of presenting I'm a Celebrity together, Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby's jungle adventure is finally over! Although Dec usually hosts the show with his usual co-presenter, Ant McPartlin, Holly filled in Ant's shoes as he focused on his recovery from alcohol and painkiller addiction, and Dec touchingly thanked the This Morning presenter for stepping in. Just before signing off Dec thanked his new co-star for her help over the series saying: "Holly. Thank you. You have been amazing," before giving her a hug. Holly replied: "I've absolutely loved it, I've had the time of my life."

Dec thanked Holly for her help on the show

Fans were also quick to praise Holly, with one writing: "Thank you for the best season so far. I've never laughed so much for ages. Holly was amazing, well done Dec, Ant we miss you," while another added: "Thank you for being an absolute star! You have done Ant & Dec proud with your enthusiasm and real connection with the celebrities. Well done Holly.... you were def queen of the jungle this year."

READ: Ant McPartlin leaves I'm a Celebrity WhatsApp group to focus on his recovery

Loading the player...

Holly shared a snap of herself enjoying the I'm a Celebrity after party on Monday morning. Posting a photo of herself wearing a hair grip which read 'Jungle is massive', she captioned the snap: "Party time! #jungleismassive." Both Holly and Dec were delighted when Harry Redknapp was crowned king of the jungle on Sunday night, and Holly shared a photo of themselves posing with him on Instagram, writing: "Yaaaas! So wonderful to be able to crown the man that melted our hearts for the last three weeks. Congratulations King Harry. @Imacelebrity it's been the most wonderful adventure… it's been a dream. Thank you for having me, jam roly poly's all round!" It has yet to be confirmed whether the presenter will be returning to the show in 2019, or if Ant McPartlin will be returning to his presenting role.

READ:& I'm a Celebrity's Dec Donnelly and Ali Astall celebrated their wedding anniversary in the cutest way