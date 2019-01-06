Everything you need to know about the Golden Globes 2019
Who are you rooting for to win a Golden Globe?
The Golden Globes 2019 are finally here! Plenty of fan favourite names have been recognised for the important awards ceremony, including Marvel receiving their first ever Best Picture nomination for the hugely successful Black Panther, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper both receiving nominations for A Star is Born,and The Favourite receiving nominations across the board for Best Picture (comedy or musical) and Best Screenplay as well as Best Actress (and Best Supporting Actress) nods for Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. Find out everything you need to know about the awards ceremony, and scroll down for the full list of nominations!
What time are the Golden Globes on?
The awards will take place on Sunday 6 January at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in California and lucky US-based viewers can watch the ceremony live on NBC from 8pm - 11pm EST. Unfortunately for fans in the UK, the ceremony isn't being aired in the UK (particularly since it will be in the early hours of the morning GMT), but don't worry! We'll have all the winners right here first thing on Monday morning!
Who is hosting?
Fab news for Killing Eve fans, as Sandra Oh will be hosting the night for the very first time alongside Brooklyn 99 star Adam Samberg! Speaking about presenting the awards show, she said: "Let us have a moment of joy. I know when Andy and I were talking about the feeling that I really want to bring, and really focus on, is just to have a moment of joy. Honestly, with who is going to be in that audience, the nominees this year, it excites me so tremendously for mostly because of the diversity in that room." It will be an extra special night for Sandra, as she has been nominated for the Golden Globe for Best TV Actress in Drama herself!
Who is nominated? See the full list here
Film
Best Picture — Drama
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- A Star Is Born
Best Picture — Comedy or Musical
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Vice
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
- Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
- Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
- John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
- Glenn Close, The Wife
- Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
- Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Christian Bale, Vice
- Lin Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
- Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
- John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
- Olivia Colman, The Favourite
- Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
- Charlize Theron, Tully
- Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Mahershala Ali, Green Book
- Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
- Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
- Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Claire Foy, First Man
- Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Director — Motion Picture
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
- Peter Farrelly, Green Book
- Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
- Adam McKay, Vice
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
- Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
- Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
- Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Adam McKay, Vice
- Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book
Best Motion Picture — Animated
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Picture — Foreign Language
- Capernaum
- Girl
- Never Look Away
- Roma
- Shoplifters
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
- Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
- Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
- Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
- Justin Hurwitz, First Man
- Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
- All the StarsBlack Panther
- Girl in the Movies,Dumplin'
- Requiem for a Private War,A Private War
- Revelation,Boy Erased
- Shallow,A Star Is Born
Television
Best Television Series — Drama
- The Americans
- Bodyguard
- Homecoming
- Killing Eve
- Pose
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Barry
- Kidding
- The Good Place
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- The Alienist
- The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Escape at Dannemora
- Sharp Objects
- A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Stephan James, Homecoming
- Richard Madden, Bodyguard
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Julia Roberts, Homecoming
- Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
- Jim Carrey, Kidding
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Kristen Bell, The Good Place
- Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
- Alison Brie, Glow
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
- Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
- Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Connie Britton, Dirty John
- Laura Dern, The Tale
- Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
- Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.