The Pitt's Noah Wyle reveals surprise from three kids following Golden Globes win

The Pitt star Noah Wyle won big at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, thanks in part to his three kids, Auden, Owen and Frances. The 54-year-old nabbed the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award, and came home to another special prize hand-crafted by his children.

Noah snapped a photo of the awards side-by-side, with the dazzling Golden Globe on the left, and a silver "Best Dad" award handmade from aluminum foil in the same shape.

© Instagram Noah shared the two awards he had received on the night

"What an incredible night. My heart is full," he wrote in the Instagram caption. Auden chimed in with a sweet comment on the Best Dad award, writing: "It's true. I was a voter on the second win," while Noah's The Pitt co-star Shabana Azeez joked: "Why what happened last night[?]"

"The trophy on the right makes it even more sweeter! You deserve this and so much more!! You're the best!!" added a fan, while another said: "So deserving!!!!!! And the silver award is obviously what it's all about, but you know that."

Watch Noah in The Pitt below...

WATCH: Full length trailer for The Pitt season 2

Auden also shared a touching tribute to her dad on Instagram following his win. "The most dedicated father, human, artist and advocate," she declared.

"My first inspiration and the greatest best friend. It is the biggest gift in the world to watch you shine. We love you so much."

© WireImage Noah took home the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award

Noah nabbed the win thanks to his starring role as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch in The Pitt, which follows the daily struggles of healthcare workers at a Pittsburgh hospital. The series also won Best Television Series – Drama at the Golden Globes.

"What a truly humbling moment is this," his acceptance speech began. "Oh, my goodness. I'm so incredibly grateful, and I don't know how to say all my gratitude for 54 years in 60 seconds."

© Instagram Auden shared a sweet tribute to her father on social media

"I'm indebted to so many people. I've been very blessed in my life. I was raised in a family that put a high priority on art…and I've been supported by an incredible wife and three great children all along the way," he continued. The actor, who shares a close bond with his children, shared how "beautiful" it was to celebrate his career wins with the trio.

"To see my kids be proud of me and to have this be meaningful for them, for me, it has been really amazing," he told People. "You always hope your kids know how hard you work. You always hope your kids know how much of yourself you fit into what you do by example for them."

© FilmMagic Noah is a proud dad to Auden, Owen and Frances

"This last year, I've really felt that they've been listening and watching, and it's been impactful." Noah shares Auden, 20, and Owen, 23, with his first wife, makeup artist Tracy Warbin, whom he met on the set of 1996's The Myth of Fingerprints and married in 2000.

The couple divorced in 2010, and four years later, the ER actor married actress Sara Wyle (née Wells). Noah and Sara welcomed their daughter, Frances, in 2015.