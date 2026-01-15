Pamela Anderson left the Golden Globes early after seeing Seth Rogen: 'It felt yucky'

Pamela Anderson has revealed that she left the Golden Globes early after feeling "weird" about being seated so close to Seth Rogen, one of the producers of the series Pam & Tommy, a TV show about Pamela that she did not give permission.

"He was in the pit at the Golden Globes, so we were close," she told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM podcast, noting that it felt "weird" to see him after the release of the 2022 show that told the story of the "worst time of" Pamela's life; the pit refers to the floor seating near the stage.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Seth Rogen on stage at the Golden Globes; Pamela was sat in the pit

"I may have just felt like, 'I'm not chopped liver over here.' I felt a little bit weird about it. And I felt like, you know — I’ve been so busy working. I’ve done five movies in the last year. So, I’ve just been busy, but sometimes it hits you and you feel kind of down," she said.

"I don’t know. It just felt a little yucky. But eventually, hopefully, he will, maybe he’ll reach out to me and apologize. Not that that matters," Pamela continued, acknowledging that although she is "free game" as a public person, "your darkest, deepest secrets or your tragedies in your life shouldn’t be fair game for TV series".

© Getty Images Pamela made the comments on SiriusXM

Lily James and Sebastian Stan appeared in the Hulu series that focused on the relationship between Baywatch star Pamela and the Mötley Crüe drummer, and most notably the sex tape they recorded, which was later leaked and sold to a public audience, defining Pamela's career.

"I still don’t feel like I belong in those rooms. I feel like, you know, uncomfortable," 58-year-old Pamela told Andy. "So, I didn’t make a beeline for him, but in my mind, I did. And really told him how I felt. So I’m sitting there in my seat just going — you know?," pretending to give a hard stare at someone.

© Instagram Lily James transformed into Pamela Anderson for Pam & Tommy

The synopsis for the series claimed that Pam & Tommy tells the "true story of the release of the first-ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

"However, although the tape did play a major part in the series, its main focus was the pair's whirlwind romance, which started with the two of them marrying after only knowing each other for four days in 1995, and their multi-million dollar court battle against those who stole and distributed the video.

© Hulu Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

The director of the series, Craig Gillespie, told Radio Times that he respected Pamela's response to his project.

"The thing that gave me comfort was I felt like we really had an opportunity to change the narrative of this story, and to show it from a perspective that people can hopefully learn and grow from." he said. "And I felt that we portrayed them in a very empathetic way. I thought the writers did a really nice job with that. So I felt that there was that opportunity, which was the hope."