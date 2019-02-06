Chris Pratt recalls the moment he asked Arnold Schwarzenegger for his daughter's hand in marriage Imagine having to ask the Terminator for his daughter's hand in marriage!

Chris Pratt is engaged to be married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, and has recently opened up about the moment he asked Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger for his daughter's hand in marriage. The LEGO Movie actor admitted he was nervous before the conversation, telling Extra: "I think any person who appreciates the tradition and asks a father for his daughter's hand in marriage, it's inevitably something that's going to make you a little nervous. But that's sort of the beauty of it."

Chris and Katherine announced their engagement in January

Arnold has also opened up about how he feels about his new son-in-law, and it sounds like the pair get along like a house on fire! Chatting to Extra, Arnold said: "He's a wonderful guy. They both look really great together, they're both happy together, so I wish them both the best of luck. That was really fantastic. She is so happy, they both are so happy. As I said to him, he is such a likable guy. I love Chris - he's fantastic."

Chris announced the happy news that the pair were engaged back in January in a sweet Instagram snap which read: "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" On Facebook, he added: "Ideally we'd have kept this secret for as long as possible. But considering there's paparazzi camped out in the alley behind our house and they document everything whether we like it or not, we'll take the lead here and release this statement." The pair began dating in early 2018, and first confirmed dating reports after they were snapped kissing each other following a church service on Sunday while spending the day with Chris' five-year-old son, Jack back in June.

