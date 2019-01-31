Chris Pratt had the best reaction to finding out his fiancé Katherine Schwarzenegger had a crush on him before they met Which is YOUR favourite famous Chris?

Just a couple of weeks after Chris Pratt announced his engagement to his fiancé, Katherine Schwarzenegger, the Guardians of the Galaxy star discovered that she had a crush on him before they even met! Chatting on the red carpet for his upcoming film The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Access Hollywood showed him an old clip of Katherine being asked who her favourite famous Chris was.

Katherine revealed she had a crush on Chris

In the clip, Katherine first says she likes Chris Evans, before adding: "Actually, Chris Pratt. Chris Pratt has been looking good lately, so you never know." Elizabeth Banks, who was stood with Chris, said: "Wow! Did you know about that?" to which he replied: "When she said Chris Evans my heart sank, then she rescued it… That's so sweet, I've literally never seen that before." The interviewer joked: "This is from two years ago, talk about foreshadowing!"

Chris announced the engagement with a beautiful snap of himself with Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter, and wrote: "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! Ideally we'd have kept this secret for as long as possible. But considering there's paparazzi camped out in the alley behind our house and they document everything whether we like it or not, we'll take the lead here and release this statement." Fans were delighted with the news, with one writing: "She seems fantastic! Happy for you both! Really inspired by your courage to live boldly in faith. Thank you for setting such a great example," another person added: "Darn I missed my chance! Well best wishes to you Mr Pratt!"

