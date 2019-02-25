Rachel Riley has the cutest reaction as she fangirls over this Game of Thrones star - see snap here We don't blame her!

Rachel Riley may be no stranger to the limelight, but that didn't stop her from having a sweet fangirl moment after she bumped into Game of Thrones star Kit Harington on Saturday. Taking to her social media pages on Monday, the Countdown host shared a cute picture with the British actor, who is famed for playing Jon Snow in the popular HBO drama series. "United royalty! As my Dad’s always told me, all the best ones are reds... #manchesterunited #mufc #gameofthrones #kitharrington #jonsnow," she captioned the picture, which was taken after the football game.

Fans immediately rushed to comment underneath, with one writing: "You look positively awe struck." Another added: "I can't decide who's luckier to meet who." One GoT fan joked: "Did he bend the knee for Mother of Maths, Queen of Numbers? #winterishere." A fourth post read: "This may be the single best picture ever taken. Two of my favourite people of all time, in the same room at one of the best stadiums in the entire world. I don't even know what to say except *squeaky fanboy noises*." Another follower remarked: "You seriously look like a schoolgirl with a massive crush!"

MORE: Rachel Riley shares sweet Valentine's Day post after Pasha Kovalev quits Strictly

Rachel, who is in a relationship with Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev, has made no secret about being a GoT fan. During a previous episode of Countdown, the 33-year-old once told host Nick Hewer: "I think it's fantastic. I'm a proper Throne-head. I came to it when season three came out, so I got to watch a load of box sets." She added: "It's one of the only things I'll watch week after week."

Loading the player...

Elsewhere, the Instagram post comes shortly after she celebrated her ten-year anniversary as a Countdown presenter. Taking to social media in January, the mathematician shared a poignant post to toast the celebration. "Today marks ten years on screen for me at Countdown," she wrote alongside a series of snaps. "I've loved every minute, well 30 seconds! A lot has changed over the last ten years but the support of the public hasn't. Thanks all, here's to ten more." In 2008, Rachel joined the popular Channel 4 daytime show, replacing Carol Vorderman in the process.

MORE: Game of Thrones star Kit Harington marries Rose Leslie

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.