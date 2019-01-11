Rachel Riley celebrates special milestone after gushing about Strictly's Pasha Kovalev The Strictly couple have been together since 2014

Rachel Riley has marked her ten-year anniversary as a Countdown presenter. Taking to social media on Friday, the 33-year-old mathematician shared a poignant post to toast the celebration. "Today marks ten years on screen for me at Countdown," she wrote alongside a series of snaps. "I've loved every minute, well 30 seconds! A lot has changed over the last ten years but the support of the public hasn't. Thanks all, here's to ten more."

Rachel Riley is celebrating ten years at Countdown

In 2008, Rachel joined the popular Channel 4 daytime show, replacing Carol Vorderman in the process. During her decade in television, the TV personality took part in the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing, where she met her now-boyfriend, professional dancer Pasha Kovalev. The couple have been happily dating ever since, and recently got back from a romantic New Year break in India. The Countdown celebration comes one day after Rachel heaped praise on her partner during an appearance on Lorraine.

She confessed that Pasha has been an incredible support for when things get difficult. "He's gorgeous," she shared when touching upon the online abuse. "He's just amazing. When you need a bit of support, that's when you know you're with the right person. He's a very good egg, Pash." They confirmed their romance in 2014, one year after Rachel ended her marriage to her childhood sweetheart Jamie Gilbert.

Rachel went on to reveal that she has been trying to learn Russian, Pasha's native language. "It's on the back burner at the moment," she explained. "I'll come back to it. But I've got a lifetime. I'm conversational, I can speak to his mum." When asked if she still dances with Pasha, she replied: "I keep telling him to teach me. When we go on holiday we dance."

