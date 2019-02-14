Rachel Riley shares sweet Valentine's Day post after Pasha Kovalev quits Strictly The Countdown host is in a relationship with Strictly's Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley made sure she paid a sweet little Valentine's Day tribute on social media. The lovely post comes a day after her boyfriend, Pasha Kovalev, revealed his departure from Strictly Come Dancing after eight years on the BBC show. The sweet Instagram snap sees Rachel's cats cuddled up in bed, with the Countdown host writing alongside it: "Happy Valentine's Day one and all! Oh to still be in bed cuddling like these two #valentines #kittens #love #nephews #cuddles #valentinesday2019."

Rachel, 33, started dating the professional dancer in 2014, just months after they were paired up on Strictly. The presenter ended her 15-month marriage to James Gilbert shortly after joining the series. But Pasha left fans devastated on Wednesday after revealing his plans to leave the dance show. "After scoring 93 perfect tens, reaching 4 finals lifting 1 glitter ball, it's time for me to find a new challenge and so I've decided to make last year - my final season on Strictly," he told his fans.

"I've had five fantastic years, full of wonderful memories, thanks to the incredible partners, professionals and myriad of behind the scenes teams who all work to make Strictly the amazing production that it is," he added. "The biggest thanks go to all the members of the public who've supported me so much over the years - I look forward to seeing you on the Strictly Pro-Tour this spring, and for many future adventures to come!" He previously lifted the Glitterball trophy with Caroline Flack in 2014 and has also come in second position with Kimberley Walsh and Chelsee Healey. As well as Rachel, pro Pasha has also danced with the likes of Ashley Roberts, Naga Munchetty, Carol Kirkwood and Chizzy Akudolu.

