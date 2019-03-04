Call the Midwife fans were sobbing during season finale - find out why We're so excited the show is back for two more series!

The season finale of Call the Midwife had fans in tears – but for all of the right reasons! While the popular series has had its fair share of tragedy over the years (we still miss you, Nurse Barbara!), season eight ended on a happy note as Fred found out he didn't have prostate cancer, and the Turner family were finally able to adopt little Mae after her adoption with a different family fell through.

Fans were delighted when Fred got the all clear

Fans were delighted by the lovely episode, with many revealing that they were in tears of joy while watching it. One person wrote: "The absolute joy of a #callthemidwife finale where good things happen, people are happy, and my husband and I end up wrapped up in a big sobbing hug by the end of it. Eight eps is never enough!" Another person added: "Thanks for the emotional rollercoaster over the past eight weeks. I've used up all my tears and should be fully restocked in time for the Christmas special. BAFTAs all round next year. The handling of the gruesome abortion storylines was superb." A third person sweetly wrote: "C#allthemidwife I honestly can't remember any programme being as heart wrenching, uplifting, inspiring, empowering and feminist. Women unconditionally supporting women. Such important stories. What will we do next Sunday night?"

Stephen McGann, who is married to the show's writer, also praised the finale on Twitter, writing: "My other half. Genius. It's the invisible stuff that gets to me. The weaving of so many strands into something intentional and more than the sum of parts. And just now, would you believe, she's just gone off to work on the next one. No rest for the lion hearted." BBC has confirmed that the show will return for two new series, with the Director of BBC content Charlotte Moore saying: "Everyone at the BBC is delighted we're welcoming the nurses of Nonnatus House back for another two series and we're all looking forward to following our cast through the tumultuous years of the late sixties."

