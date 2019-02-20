Call The Midwife star Helen George enjoys rare date night with partner Jack Ashton The couple have a child together

Call The Midwife actress Helen George and her long-term partner Jack Ashton took a night off from parental duties to attend the opening night of the West End adaptation of Only Fools and Horses on Tuesday evening. Arriving together at the star-studded event which was held at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, the couple happily stopped to pose for pictures and mingled with the original cast; including Nicholas Lyndhurst, who played Rodney in the BBC series, and John Challis, who starred as Boycie.

Helen George and Jack Ashton in London on Tuesday

Following the night's proceedings, Jack took to his Instagram page to share a snap from the festivities. "Pucker night at the @ofahmusical last night," he wrote in the caption. "It's so good! #onlyfoolsandhorses." Both Helen and Jack found love following the actress' split from husband Oliver Boot in August 2015; they met on the set of the BBC medical drama, and grew close while filming on location in South Africa. And their lives changed forever when they welcomed their first child together - a little girl called Wren.

In December, during a candid interview with Stella Magazine, Helen opened up about the early stages of their romance. "It was a slow process," the 34-year-old shared. "All of us on the show are mates. We all hang out together and Jack always really makes me laugh." Helen stars as Trixie Franklin in the period drama, while Jack played Reverend Tom Hereward – his character left after his TV wife Barbara died in the last series. Heaping praise on her partner, Helen gushed: "He's so unbelievably kind and down to earth, and he's such a great dad."

At the time of her divorce, Helen joined Strictly Come Dancing where she was partnered up with pro dancer Aljaz Skorjanec. "Going through a divorce is awful," she added. "I'd been asked to do Strictly and, strange as it sounds, I thought it would be like a sort of therapy after my divorce. I'd spoken to quite a few people who said how it really helped them through difficult times. You are focused on this one thing, it's an emotional journey."

