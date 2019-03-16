Why are Casualty and All Together Now cancelled? It's been a funny old week for TV

Fans of Casualty and All Together Now might be annoyed to learn that both shows are cancelled this Saturday night. The decision was made to make way for a football match on BBC One. From 7:30pm, the FA Cup match between Manchester United and Wolves will be aired instead. It comes during a hectic reshuffle of the channel's favourite shows this week due to events including Comic Relief and the Brexit vote. Holby City and EastEnders were cancelled because of the two televised events. Over on ITV, Loose Women was also taken off air all week because of the horse racing.

A double bill of Holby City will air on Tuesday 19 March and Wednesday 20 March, while Casualty viewers will have to wait until next Saturday for its next episode. Loose Women will return to our screens next week, too. Viewers have expressed their frustration over the cancellations on Twitter, with one writing: "Again! Fabulous if you're a sports fan or passionate about politics but what about those who just want light-hearted entertainment or a great drama.... Casualty and All Together Now cancelled tonight leaving viewers furious after week of telly turmoil."

Another annoyed fan wrote: "@BBCOne, as much as i support Man Utd.. I live for @BBCCasualty (and now #AllTogetherNow) on Saturday nights and now you’ve taken both programmes off tonight for the football?!" And a third added: "@BBCOne Why isn't Casualty on? Who cares about Manchester Rovers v Wolfs or whoever they are? Put it on the red button!."

