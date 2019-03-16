Comic Relief pays tribute to Louis Tomlinson and his sister after her tragic death Such sad news this week

Singer Louis Tomlinson was noticeably absent from Friday night's Comic Relief, which led to the show's host Lenny Henry making a touching tribute to the young star and his family. Following the devastating news that his little sister died aged 18 on Wednesday, Louis understandably pulled out of taking part in the show. He was due to perform Two of Us, which is a song dedicated to Louis's mum who died of cancer just two years ago. Lenny, who has presented Comic Relief since 1988, told the watching audience: "Tonight we were due to be joined by a special member of the Comic Relief family. Louis Tomlinson wanted to be on this stage to help us, but the sudden and tragic loss of his sister Felicite obviously means that he can't be here. The love and best wishes of all of us at Comic Relief go out to Louis and his family at this terrible time."

READ: Louis Tomlinson opens up about late mother just days before sister Felicite's shock death

Stars have been quick to share their sympathies and send love to Louis after such a sad loss. James Corden took to Twitter to say: "Such incredibly sad news today. You're not on your own in this @Louis_Tomlinson. So many people are pulling for you and your family right now x." Olly Murs tweeted: "Absolutely heartbreaking hearing the news of Louis sister Félicité sending my love to him & all his family right now! Awful news." And fellow pop star Charlie Puth wrote: "Prayers to Louis Tomlinson. I can't imagine how hard it is right now. Love to you brother I'm so sorry and my prayers are with you."

READ: James Corden and Olly Murs pay heartbreaking tributes to Louis Tomlinson's sister Felicite

Felicite - who was known as Fizzy - was an aspiring fashion designer and influencer with over a million followers on Instagram. Louis, 27, was in London when he was informed of his sister’s sad passing. In a statement, the London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 12.51pm. We sent two ambulance crews, a single responder in a car and an advanced paramedic to the scene. Sadly, despite efforts of our medics, a person died."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.