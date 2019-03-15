Find out when Loose Women is back on TV Fans have been missing the panel

Loose Women fans have been missing their favourite show this week, but they'll be glad to hear that the ladies will be back on screen on Monday 18 March. The programme will resume its normal schedule at 12:30pm next week, straight after Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield co-host This Morning. The lunchtime chat show has been off air since Monday 11 March due to ITV broadcasting the Cheltenham Festival and the news instead.

And while many fans have enjoyed tuning in to the races, others were disappointed to see that Loose Women had been cancelled. One follower tweeted panellist Coleen Nolan, writing: "#LooseWomen @NolanColeen need my show back racing is no good." Another shared a meme of woman pulling a face, with the caption: "When you go to watch #loosewomen @loosewomen and it's live from the Houses of Parliament instead."

Loose Women has been off air this week

One superfan commented: "Omg! First they take off #LooseWomen for 4 days in favour of the #cheltenhamraces, then this eve they take off #EastEnders cos of the #brexit #BreakingNews - newsflash! Brexit has vastly become old news & I feel so deprived of my fave TV shows today!" Another Twitter user asked, "Why can they not put the racing on ITV2, 3 or 4? Why does sport always take priority?" while one fan admitted: "Lunchtimes this week won't be the same without my #loosewomen fix. Will miss you all. See you next Monday enjoy the break."

Loose Women stylists reveal their secrets:

Loading the player...

The most recent episode of Loose Women saw panellists Andrea McLean, Coleen Nolan, Jane Moore and Denise Welch chat to Wes Nelson, who finished runner-up in Dancing on Ice. The presenters also spoke to Mark Wright about his hosting duties on The Bachelor.

Loose Women, which has been on TV since 1999, is set to go on the road for a one-off live show on Friday 17 May. The episode will be held at Birmingham's NEC, and promises lively chat, surprises and secrets shared. It will be hosted by panellists Coleen, Andrea, Nadia Sawalha and Saira Khan.

