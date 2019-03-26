Coronation Street 31 March – 5 April spoilers: Tim in danger after suffering heart attack Get all of the latest gossip, spoilers and Corrie drama!

Following the horrendous events of the factory roof collapse, you'd think that Coronation Street would let us have a nice, calm week, right? Nope! While an increasingly desperate Gary goes after Peter for cash, threatening to go to the police, Tim struggles with his health as Sally calls an ambulance. Find out everything going down in Corrie next week…

Sunday 31 March

A desperate Gary calls Peter, demanding his cash or he'll report Carla to the police. Peter gives Gary £9k explaining it's all he could get for the boat. Handing the cash over to Rick, Gary's hopeful he's off the hook but Rick tells Gary that from now on the works for him!

Daniel and Sinead throw a welcome home party for Bertie. Beth and Claudia clash and when Claudia's gift of a baby monitor picks up Beth slagging her off, Ken leaps to Claudia's defence. However by insisting they're nothing more than friends he also offends Claudia. Will a heart to heart in the Rovers see them admit there's more to their friendship?

Feeling unwell Tim reaches for the indigestion tablets. However when Gina calls in the cab office, as she makes to leave the street, she's shocked at the state of Tim. Back at home Tim tries to ignore the pains in his chest and arm but Gina can't leave until she knows Tim's ok. Calling at No.8 she tells Sally he needs to see a doctor. Realising something is horribly wrong Sally calls an ambulance. Elsewhere, Toyah reassures Imran about their relationship. Billy calls in the bistro with Chloe, an ex-offender. Michelle's furious when Robert reveals he's staying at the bistro and has hired Chloe to replace Ryan. Carla arrives back to face the music. Daniel and Sinead plan a christening for Bertie.

Monday 1 April part one

As Wayne tells Carla he's completed his structural report and would like to ask her a few more questions she struggles to hide her panic. Imran overhears Peter urging Roy to ask Wayne to go easy on Carla, Imran's furious, convinced Carla is hiding something. At the police station Carla sticks to her story and insists she was unaware of any structural problems. But when Imran confronts Carla, and Kate is the first to leap to her defence, she can't live with the guilt any longer. Peter's horrified as Carla resolves to tell Kate the truth.

Back from hospital Sally fusses round Tim, insisting that from now on it's healthy eating all the way. As Tim searches the house for chocolate, Sally heads out to find Gina. Thanking Gina for her part in saving Tim's life, Sally asks a shocked Gina not to leave. Meanwhile, when Sinead calls in the barber's to find Sean complaining that their shaving products have brought him out in a rash, she heads out on a mission. Elsewhere, Chesney's growing tired of cleaning up after a slobbish Gemma who remains oblivious to his irritation as she entertains Paul at the house. Chesney's honoured to be asked to be Bertie's godfather. Summer urges Billy to make up with Paul and reckons the only reason he's pushing him away is because he clearly has feelings for him. Billy knows she's right.

Monday 1 April part two

At Rana's memorial Carla's guilt ridden as Kate grips her hand while giving an emotional speech. Unable to contain himself Robert points the finger, demanding Carla tells the truth. Under pressure she admits to the stunned crowd that she knew there was a problem with the roof but insists she had no idea it would collapse. How will the mourners react?

Paying off the cab driver Sally orders Gina back to No.4 where they find Tim about to tuck into a bacon sarnie! Gina is given their forgiveness for everything, will she change her mind about leaving? Meanwhile, Sinead presents David and Nick with her homemade beard oil and explains how she uses organic products. David's impressed and commissions her to produce more for the shop. Elsewhere, Chesney arrives home to find a trail of blood through the living room and out into the backyard where he finds Gemma bound and gagged. Horrified, Chesney's goes to call the police.

Wednesday 3 April part one

Carla has hit rock bottom after her confession and Peter does his best to comfort her, while Roy is making it plain that he's appalled by her actions. At No.8, Gary and Sarah are worrying about their association with Rana's death but an unsuspecting Sarah points out that things would be worse if he'd accepted Peter's bribe. A protective Peter implores Kate not to report Carla to the police but is outraged to find he is too late and Kate has already reported her own sister. Carla's day goes from bad to worse when she is arrested on suspicion of Gross Negligence Manslaughter. Will she tell all?

When Gemma finds out Brian has been banned from local radio quiz shows for arguing with the DJ she forms a plan. Chesney later calls in the flower shop to find Mary taking part in a radio quiz show and is bemused to find that her competitor sounds exactly like Gemma. Chesney heads off to the kebab shop and is horrified to find Gemma and Brian are a pair of cheats and Gemma is competing in the quiz with Brian holding up the answers. Meanwhile, Paul is underwhelmed to find himself accepting the Kabin's paper round job.

Elsewhere, Geoff attempts to impress Yasmeen with his broad beans, but is disappointed to discover he's picked them too soon. When Brian compliments Geoff on his gardening skills and admits his own beans are far from ready, a quietly pleased Geoff offers to drop some off for him.

Wednesday 3 April

Johnny's torn when his suggestion to check on Carla enrages Kate, so when Carla returns from the police station she receives a frosty reception from Johnny. Sarah and Gary and keen to find out what Carla said to the police and follow her back to the flat. When Sarah starts asking awkward questions, Peter loses his temper telling them that he's got his money and suggests they should leave, much to the shock of Sarah who realises Gary did the bribe. Imran is out for justice and calls in the cafe to tell Roy that he intends to make Carla pay for her crimes. A disgusted Roy orders devastated Carla to move out and Carla turns to Peter for a place to stay. As Peter helps Carla move her luggage into No.1, Kate yells abuse at Carla calling her a murdering bitch.

Chesney tears a strip off Gemma when her and Brian win the £1000 quiz prize against Mary. When Mary later confides in Gemma about how she narrowly missed out on winning the prize, Gemma is overcome with guilt and admits she was fleeced. Meanwhile, Paul and Billy both turn up to the same paper round and are amused to find out Rita has set them up. Having completed their round the two head to the Rovers for a beer. Can they rekindle their relationship? Elsewhere, scheming Geoff passes off supermarket bought broad beans as his own which impresses both Yasmeen and Brian.

Friday 5 April part one

Chesney hurtles down the stairs to find the washing machine flooding the kitchen and an oblivious Gemma preoccupied with her headphones on. A mortified Gemma promises to buy him a replacement. In the hope of finding a cheap deal, Gemma and Paul head to Hong Kong Stuey and return home with a number of boxes, much to the curiosity of Rita. As Chesney returns home, he's horrified to hear blaring music and see smoke billowing from under the front door. With Tyrone's help he breaks the door down to find Gemma and Paul dancing in the living room with a new sound system, a smoke machine and Rita watching in amusement on the couch. Chesney is furious at Gemma for wasting money, and admits to Tyrone that having Gemma in the house is like having another toddler and he is unsure if they have a future.

A remorseful Carla tells Johnny how sorry she is for her part in Rana's death and how she'll do anything to make it up to Kate, but Johnny advises her to steer clear as Kate is too fragile. Ken urges Carla to focus on the future and do something positive for the factory girls who are worried about their jobs. When Nick calls a factory meeting to speak about the future he is interrupted by Carla who is armed with a proposition which might save their jobs. After the chaos of the first memorial Kate resolves to hold another for Rana while Carla asks Yasmeen to use the community centre as a temporary factory, angering Imran. Will the service be the mark of respect Kate is hoping for? eoff his empty planter, Geoff offers Brian some gardening advice and suggests he talks to his plants.

Elsewhere, Brian's put out when Roy reveals that he and Wayne have done some further research into the origins of the Egyptian ring without his help. Roy's quest for information continues when he later tells Brian he needs a few days away and is going to Portsmouth to do some further research on the ring. When Natalie comes into the barber's demanding her money or a job, David offers her a week's trial. On her first day Leanne calls in and recognises Natalie as Nick's ‘solicitor', is the game up for Nick?