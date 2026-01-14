Days of Our Lives rocked by cast shakeup as four fan-favorites exit show

The Days of Our Lives cast has been hit with a major shakeup after it was revealed that four of the show's younger actors were leaving Salem for good.

Carson Boatman, who portrays Johnny DiMera on the soap opera, is set to say goodbye after joining the cast in 2021. His on-screen wife, played by Raven Bowens, will also leave the show after taking over the role of Chanel DiMera in 2021 from Precious Way.

© Todd Williamson/Peacock via Gett Carson and Raven have been let go from DOOL

The pair portray a fan-favorite couple, as do Ashley Puzemis and Leo Howard, who were let go from the series amid the shakeup. Ashley, who received a nomination at the Daytime Emmys in 2025 in the Emerging Talent category, joined the cast in 2023 as Holly Jonas.

Leo, who portrays Tate Black, took over from Jamie Martin Mann in 2024. Viewers can expect to see the foursome on-screen until late 2026 or early 2027, due to advanced production schedules.

A spokesperson for Days of Our Lives told Soap Opera Digest that the decision aligned with the show's future. "While we don't comment on individual contracts or casting decisions, we have tremendous respect and appreciation for the actors who bring these characters to life," they said.

"What may seem sudden is part of long-range storytelling decisions. Our goal is to balance the show's rich history with where we're headed creatively. Due to our long tape-to-air gap, any changes won't be on screen for some time."

© Getty Images Ashley and Leo will also exit the show

The shakeup comes after Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford took over as head writers in July 2024. Currently, Johnny and Chanel are enjoying a period of marital bliss after they remarried in 2024, and discovered that Chanel was pregnant.

As for Tate and Holly, the duo have settled down together and remain a beloved couple with fans. Carson broke his silence on the shocking news in a statement to the Daily Mail, sharing that he was looking towards the future. "I'm incredibly grateful for the past five years. I have nothing but love and respect for everyone over there from top to bottom," he said.

© Todd Williamson/Peacock via Gett The foursome are part of the show's younger generation

"The closing of this chapter is bittersweet for me as I've cherished every moment spent walking those halls and on the sound stages. A lot of tears and a lot of laughter have been spilled on all those sets by so many people, including myself."

"I am genuinely so excited to see what the future holds for me, as well as the show," he continued. "P.S. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has been a fan of Johnny. The show tapes a long way in advance, so we'll still be seeing a lot of him for quite a while."

© NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Carson broke his silence following the unexpected move

Raven previously shared her hopes for Johnny and Chanel to become a legacy couple on the show with Dishin Days, as per the Daily Mail.

"I'm nervous to say that we are, but I do think that we've gotten to a place now where it is Chanel and Johnny, and I don't know if people would accept that separation," she said. "That feels good, and it feels nice to be a part of something strong and to also be a part of the younger couples."