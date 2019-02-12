Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy won't let Tyler ruin their adoption plans Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming spoilers

In next week's Corrie episodes between 18 - 22 February, Tracy angrily confronts Tyler over the planned adoption of Amy's baby, Carla tells police she was in town during the fire, and Roy accuses Carla of letting Abi take the blame for it. Find out what else is going down here…

Monday 18 February – part one

Tracy vows that she is not going to let Tyler and his mum ruin their adoption plans. Robert refuses to sack him so Tracy pins Tyler against a wall and offers him £5000 to have nothing more to do with Amy or the baby but is thwarted when Robert interrupts and orders him back to work. What will she do?

When the police call to speak to Carla about the fire she says she was in town at the time and the CCTV has a technical glitch which sometimes deletes footage. Meanwhile, Tyrone returns home for lunch and is taken aback to find Mary has prepared a lasagne and chilled some wine. Elsewhere, Sarah is shocked at the inflated price Gary quotes David for repairing the fire damage to number 8 from the boat fire. Kevin refuses Sally's offer of help to pay for Jack's holiday.

Monday 18 February – part two

The police question Amy, and despite her protestations that it was consensual sex and Tyler did nothing wrong, the officer explains to her that as she was underage it is still an offence and she has to give a statement. Amy is furious with Tracy and Steve and runs off at the police station. In Victoria Gardens Tyler apologises to her but says he wants nothing to do with the baby. Unsure of what to do Amy confides in Bethany.

Peter tells Carla that the police have declared the boat fire an accident but he remains unconvinced. Seb tells Peter he saw Carla acting shiftily and putting a bin bag in the boot of her car the morning after the fire. Convinced Carla is hiding something Roy quizzes her but she says it was a bag of Underworld seconds for a charity shop.

When Mary offers to give Tyrone a massage he decides to broach the subject of the Valentine's card and tells her they can only be friends. How will Mary react? Elsewhere, at Sally's suggestion, Sophie tries to give Kevin £200 towards Jack's holiday but he refuses to take it, adamant he can manage.

Wednesday 20 February

Amy returns home to find Steve and Tracy rowing, refusing Tracy's request to have some mum and daughter time she heads out to find Bethany. Meanwhile, when Sean suggests a night out on the town, the factory girls are all for it. Sally agrees to go on one condition, that Gina won't be there. Gina slinks back to her machine, stung. In a bid to win Sally round, Gina tells Sophie how she plans to throw a party for her.

Tyrone and Ruby call in to the flower shop and invite Mary round to theirs for tea saying they have missed her. Mary agrees and they decide to put it all behind them. Elsewhere, Kate arrives back from visiting family and discovers Rana has started the wedding plans and has invited everyone, even those in the reserve list.

Friday 22 February – part one

Gina starts a collection for Sally's party and is thrilled when Carla makes a generous donation. She pushes the envelope through the letter box at no 13 for Sophie but Kevin finds it and thinks it is money from Sophie for Jack's holiday, delighted they pack their bags and leave. Gina discovers Sophie never found the envelope and the cash has vanished.

Hearing how upset Shona is Billy asks Paul to keep his ear to the ground for any info on Clayton. Paul reveals that Clayton is being let out for Dane's funeral. Billy suggest Shona goes so she can see how he is.

Elsewhere, Gary surveys the damage to the factory roof and promises Carla he'll do her a quote. Kate's thrilled when her old school friend, Lolly, calls in the bistro. Lolly makes it clear she expects an invite to the wedding. When Steve shows Amy some booties he's bought for the baby, Amy covers her guilt. Steve's gutted to find out he's been gazumped on the new house.

Friday 22 February – part two

Roy accuses Carla of letting Abi take the blame for the fire as she is still in love with Peter. Meanwhile, Gina and Sophie break the news that the party is off as the money has disappeared. Everyone suspects Gina and Beth tells her to find somewhere else to stay. Sophie reluctantly lets her stay at No. 13 till Kevin returns.

When Shona admits that she's planning to attend Dane's funeral in the hope of seeing Clayton, David's supportive and implores her to be careful. Elsewhere, Kate introduces Rana to Lolly and reveals how they've unwittingly invited far too many people to the wedding. Lolly reckons she can solve their problem. When Claudia reveals that she's buying 12 Victoria Street, Steve and Tracy are furious to realise that she's their gazumper.