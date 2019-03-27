Fans shocked that the creepy twins in 'Us' played Emma in Friends Time flies!

Fans have already been praising the horror film Us since it arrived in UK cinemas on Friday. The creepy film, from the mind of Get Out writer and director Jordan Peele, follows a family and their friends as they are forced to confront evil versions of themselves who are determined to kill their doppelganger counterparts. In the film, Elisabeth Moss' character Kitty has twin daughters, Becca and Lindsey Tyler, who had seriously creepy roles as the evil twin versions of them attack the families.

The pair played Becca and Lindsey in Us

However, eagle-eyed fans of the film were quick to make the realisation that Becca and Lindsey are played by Noelle and Cali Sheldon, who shared the role of baby Emma in the popular sitcom, Friends. Fans were shocked by the revelation, with one writing: "Finding out the twin girls in @JordanPeele #UsMovie are the girls who played Rachel and Ross's baby Emma in friends is the biggest twist of the film!" Another person added: "I just found out that the twins in #UsMovie played baby Emma in Friends and I'm shook."

READ: You can now get a Friends Central Perk mug – and it's only £5!

Loading the player...

The twins regularly post snaps on Instagram, and recently shared a photo of themselves next to their onscreen mum Jennifer Aniston's star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Noelle wrote: "We found the coolest star! #jenniferaniston." Noelle also shared a snap of herself with her twin on the famous Friends sofa in Central Perk, writing: "The one where Emma got cloned." Previously speaking about their time on Friends, Noelle told Bustle: "A lot of people in our school watch it, and most of them know we were in it, so they think that's pretty cool." Their mum Gretchen Carpenter added: "Everyone was really, really nice to Noelle and Cali, and treated them like little princesses on the set."

READ: Police are on the search for a Ross from Friends lookalike – and the responses have been simply hilarious