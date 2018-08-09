Friends star David Schwimmer has joined another much-loved TV series Forget Rachel, find out what will happen when Ross meets Grace!

Although the cast of Friends have repeatedly shut down reports that they will be turning for a reunion series, another much-loved sitcom from the 90s, Will & Grace is officially back, and David Schwimmer is set to join the cast in a recurring guest role! The actor, who is best known for playing Ross Geller in the hit sitcom, will play Debra Messing's character Grace's new love interest. Debra shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing: "Grace is getting a [love] INTEREST!!!!!! Yes that's right! David Schwimmer is coming to play in my sandbox and I. AM. PSYCHED!!!!!"

David will join the cast of Will and Grace

Fans of the show were quick to discuss the casting decision, with one writing: "I kind of love this in a weird 90’s throwback dreamy way! Amazing," while another added: "Can't wait for this. I'm sure there's going to be plenty of laughs. Flashing back to Thursday night comedy gold of the late 90's early 00's." It will be the 51-year-old's first recurring role in a sitcom since Friends. However, David has been involved in television, most notably playing Robert Kardashian in American Crime Story: The People's v. OJ Simpson.

Speaking about the guest roles, co-creator Max Mutchnick told The Hollywood Reporter: "Once they're on the show and when they fit in as well as they do, we hope to see these people over and over again because we feel like the audience likes it as much as we do." The show finished back in 2006 after eight seasons, and returned in 2017 to huge success with the four main cast members, Debra, Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack, all reprising their roles. The new series is set to return to NBC on 4 October.

