Find out who is in the cast of Fleabag season two: from Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Andrew Scott

Fleabag's penultimate episode airs on BBC One on Monday at 10:35pm, and what a sophomore season it has been! The second series of the hit dark comedy follows Fleabag as she falls in love with a Priest while dealing with her dysfunctional family and legal troubles, and the cast have been critically lauded for their stellar performances. But who is in the cast, and where have you seen them before? Find out here…

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

After creating and starring in Fleabag and adapting the first season of Killing Eve to huge acclaim, it seems that Phoebe can do no wrong at the moment. The actress and writer has gone from strength-to-strength with her projects, and has most recently also starred in blockbusters including Goodbye Christopher Robin and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Fans might also remember her from the popular Channel 4 series Crashing, where she played Lulu.

Andrew Scott – The Priest

Yet another character without a name, Andrew is known through the series only as 'Father' or 'the Priest'. The 'cool, sweary' man of God is thrown into turmoil by Fleabag after the pair meet and have an instant attraction to one another. Although Andrew has been a huge hit with Fleabag viewers, this isn't the first time he's required a massive fan base through a single role. The actor is otherwise best known for playing Moriarty in the hit BBC show Sherlock, and was also critically lauded for his role in the stage adaptation of Hamlet.

Olivia Colman - Godmother

Oscar-winning star Olivia usually plays lovable characters, but has taken a turn as the evil yet delightfully passive aggressive Godmother in Fleabag after telling Phoebe that she'd like to play a baddie. Of course, Olivia recently took home the Academy Award for The Favourite, and is also perhaps best known for her role as Ellie Miller in Broadchurch. Phoebe revealed her reaction to finding out Olivia had won an Oscar, telling EW: "Oh my god. I've literally never screamed so much at a TV. And her speech! Everything about that woman. Everything about her. She's classic."

Hugh Skinner – Harry

Hugh plays Fleabag's extremely emotionally sensitive ex-boyfriend Harry, who we see in season two having welcomed a child with his new girlfriend, and in floods of tears during a flashback at Fleabag's mother's funeral. You might also recognise Hugh from Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again, as the actor plays a younger version of Colin Firth's character, Harry, and is the lead singer on Waterloo.

Sian Clifford - Claire

Sian absolutely kills it as Fleabag's high strung older sister, Claire. In the show, Claire is a high flying businesswoman who still feels overshadowed by her witty younger sister. In season two, she is struggling with her marriage after having suffered a miscarriage. Speaking about her friendship with Phoebe, she told the Telegraph: "I had just got some terrible news and I messaged Phoebe and she was like, 'Come and meet me, right now'. She comes out of this framing shop and she's got a painting that is bigger than her – and she's quite tall – and she's got a hamper and ten bags and I said, 'Oh, I thought I was coming here so you could look after me. I think you just needed a hand, actually!'" Sian has also played Martha Crawley in ITV's adaptation of Vanity Fair.

Bill Paterson – Dad

In Fleabag, Bill plays Fleabag and Claire's uncertain yet affectionate father, known only as 'Dad'. The Scottish actor is best known for his roles in Sea of Souls and Comfort and Joy, and also appeared in the Dad's Army film adaptation. The star has also taken a turn on Doctor Who as Professor Edwin Bracewell.

Ray Fearon – Lawyer

Ray plays the attractive (yet slightly sleazy) lawyer hired by Claire to help Fleabag out after Martin presses charges when she punches him in episode one. Ray has an impressive filmography, having starred in 2017's live-action Beauty and the Beast as Père Robert. He has also starred in EastEnders, Snatch and Silent Witness.

Hugh Dennis – Bank Manager

The deadpan bank manager who helps out Fleabag and her café is played by Hugh, who is best known for starring in Outnumbered and Not Going Out. He is also a panellist on the hugely popular show, Mock the Week.