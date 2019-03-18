Everything you need to know about Fleabag series two Fancy finding out more about Fleabag?

The second series of Fleabag is finally out and the show seems to be what everyone is talking about at the moment – so why get left out of the office chats? Find out everything you need to know about Phoebe Waller-Bridge's smash hit BBC tragicomedy that stars an Oscar-winning actress, Sherlock alumni and one very fashionable guinea-pig…

What is Fleabag about?

Warning, season one spoilers ahead! The first series focuses on 'Fleabag', the unnamed protagonist who quips about her family, work and sex life to the viewer, enjoying her inside jokes before it is gradually revealed that she is hiding a terrible secret that the audience don't know – that she had an affair with her best friend Boo's boyfriend, which eventually led Boo to accidentally kill herself, leaving Fleabag grief-stricken and wracked with guilt.

After falling out with her family in the season one finale, season two sees her meet with them for the first time after a year to celebrate her father's engagement to her loathed godmother. She also reveals to the audience that season two will be a 'love story' as she has instant chemistry with the priest who will be ordaining her dad's wedding. In the second episode, Fleabag becomes increasingly more infatuated with having a forbidden romance with the priest, who appears to be equally intrigued by her.

Who is in the cast of Fleabag?

The show's creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, plays the eponymous 'Fleabag', and originated the role in a one woman show which won her the Edinburgh Fringe First Award 2013 among other accolades. Since the show premiered on BBC in 2016, Phoebe has gone on to star in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and adapted the popular series, Killing Eve. Olivia Colman also appears in the series as the 'godmother', a deliciously passive aggressive artist who subtly undermines Fleabag, while Vanity Fair actress Sian Clifford plays her sister, Claire. You might also spot Mamma Mia 2 star Hugh Skinner as Fleabag's ex-boyfriend, Harry. Season two introduces the priest who catches Fleabag's attention, Sherlock actor Andrew Scott.

Where can I watch Fleabag?

Since Fleabag is a BBC Three show, it will be available on iPlayer at 10am on Monday. Since the BBC is now showing BBC Three content on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday on 10:35pm, you can also catch the hit show then. Season one is also currently available on iPlayer, in case you need to catch up!