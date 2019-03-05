Fans are calling Fleabag season two the best episode of TV in years Give it all of the awards!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's smash hit show Fleabag returned to BBC One for season two on Monday night, and fans are already lauding the premiere episode of the comedy - with many suggesting it is one of the best episodes of television seen in years. The series follows Phoebe as an unnamed protagonist known only as 'Fleabag', who monologues her internal thoughts directly to the camera while dealing with her difficult family, love life and her career.

Andrew Scott plays a Priest in the new series

In the opening episode, she is having an awkward family dinner to celebrate her dad's engagement to her Godmother over a year after the events of the season one finale, which saw her fall out with her father and sister. Fans were quick to discuss the episode, with one writing: "I think people will be speaking about this episode of #Fleabag for years to come. It's a work of ART." Another person added: "JUST WATCH THE NEW FLEABAG ALREADY (the first episode of season two is one of the single greatest episodes of telly in years. YEARS)." A third person added: "Without any doubt, #Fleabag will be the best thing the BBC shows this year. Superb. [Phoebe Waller-Bridge] nails it again!"

Phoebe also adapted the popular first series of Killing Eve, which will return in April. Speaking about what to expect from season two, Villanelle star Jodie Comer told Glamour: "What we really explore is these flickers of moments, where we feel like we're getting in there of who she was and is. She is forced into situations where she has to try and be honest, and I think that's really interesting for the audience to see." She also opened up about how Villanelle will handle her stab wound, adding: "She's never in this situation—she's not in control at all. It was great to play that; for someone who is always on top, she's very much on the bottom of the food chain."

