Amanda Holden was compared to THIS royal on Britain's Got Talent Can you see the similarities?

Amanda Holden burst into laughter on the first episode of Britain's Got Talent when one of the acts impersonated the Queen and joked she looked like the Duchess of Cornwall. The 48-year-old glamour puss cackled with delight when the BGT hopeful said: "It's so good to see a member of the royal family sitting next to Simon … it's lovely to see you, Camilla." Amanda saw the funny side of being compared to the 71-year-old royal and clapped her hands to applaud.

The stunning judge shared the video on her Instagram account and captioned it: "Her majesty is VERY amused," along with a laughing emoji. One of her one million followers reacted: "But you’re OUR queen, Amanda Holden."

If anyone can have a sense of humour about being compared to a pensioner, it's Amanda. She once said in an interview with The Sun: "I’m not scared of ageing as there’s nothing any of us can do to stop it happening … I look after myself because I care about my appearance, my main motivation for eating well and exercising is because I’m an 'older mother'. I hate that phrase!"

Britain’s Got Talent returned with a bang this weekend, and with it the return of Amanda's incredible wardrobe. The opening episode saw the return of fellow judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams. The episode also saw the return of Declan Donnelly as well as his co-host Ant McPartlin, who stepped away from his TV duties during 2018 to focus on his recovery from addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs.

One viewer posted: "Ant & Dec back together where they belong!! #BGT," with another writing: "So happy to see Ant and Dec back together, I think I could cry #BGT."

