Amanda Holden lit up the red carpet on Sunday evening, where she filmed the new series of Britain's Got Talent, wearing an incredible yellow satin dress that was the epitome of glam. The stunning creation was by high-end designer Alexis Mabille and set her back a cool £1,800. It came complete with a sleek bodice and full, sweeping skirt. The waistband was finished with an oversized bow, which gave the whole look a statement silhouette. Amanda, 47, teamed the look with nude high heels and wore her trademark blonde hair in a messy bun - a la the Duchess of Sussex. The mother-of-two took to Instagram to share her latest ‘outfit of the day’ and fans left numerous comments, giving the dramatic ensemble their seal of approval. The mother-of-two was brimming with confidence too - her makeup artist Karin Darnell shared a snap of her beauty look, to which Amanda replied "Felt a trillion!"

The TV star certainly had a lovely post-holiday glow; having just returned from a New Year break in Bahrain with her family. We loved watching her updates on Instagram - it gave us all the tropical feels.

In one snap, Amanda shared the most adorable picture of her cuddling up to daughters Lexi, 12 and Hollie, six and all three gals were wearing the most stunning silk PJs. The slinky nightwear was from from HA Designs and were made in a pretty blush pink with a contrasting black piped edge. And what’s more, they were personalised with their initials. How cute? Priced at £35, they won’t break the bank either.

The trip follows Amanda and her husband Chris' ten-year wedding anniversary, which saw them enjoy another vacation to the Maldives at the end of November. On their return, the couple held a party at celebrity favourite Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire. The bash was quite the celebration - Amanda even wore a second wedding dress by Caroline Castigliano – one of the UK's leading bridal designers.

