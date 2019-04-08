Sophie Turner deletes tweet after being trolled by fellow Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams We're sure she'll forgive her best friend though!

Uh oh! Sophie Turner has deleted an embarrassing tweet from 2013 after being teased by her Game of Thrones co-star and best friend, Maisie Williams. Maisie retweeted the old post over the weekend, adding: "Someone tell this girl that she ends up marrying Joe Jonas." Sophie's original, now-deleted tweet read: "Hello all. In LA now. Thanks for the warm welcome at the airport. Wow! What an intro to LA life. Bit kray but adjusting and lovin it."

The pair have been best friends since 2011

Sophie told Maisie about the tweet during their Rolling Stones interview in March, telling her: "[LA] was our first paparazzi experience and we strutted out of the airport, we were like, 'Put on your sunglasses!' Then I remember I tweeted after saying, 'Thank you so much for the warm welcome.'" Maisie laughed at the anecdote, replying: "You did not!" However, it appears that Sophie might have been a little embarrassed when the Arya actress threw the tweet back into the spotlight, and deleted the funny post.

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "Someone tell her she ends up doing the last season of the biggest show in the world with her best friend," while another added: "You two are just hilarious together. We're going to miss seeing you act beside one another. Hopefully you do it again sometime." Chatting about her friendship with Sophie at the Game of Thrones world premiere, Maisie told EW: "[The show] was like one big elaborate thing to find me a best friend. This whole show! I'm kidding. It's been incredible. To have a friend like that on something as wild as this is just like a godsend, really." Speaking about her scenes with the Sansa actress, she added: "I watch back those scenes, and I can just see it in my eyes. You know like when someone's got little tears because they're gonna laugh? That's kind of how I felt the whole time."

