Brand new Game of Thrones trailer teases death of major characters – find out who! It looks like plenty of fan favourites are in trouble for season eight

A brand new Game of Thrones teaser was released on Tuesday and appears to show the death of several main characters. The short clip, which is titled 'Aftermath', shows Winterfell abandoned and in ruins as remnants of fan favourite characters lie in the snow, hinting that the living lost the battle against the White Walkers. In the snow, Tyrion's hand of the King pin can be spotted, along with Arya's sword, Needle, Jaime's golden hand, and Bran's wheelchair, which has been broken into pieces. Can you spot anymore?

Fans were quick to discuss the trailer, with one writing: "HBO: So how many deaths of main characters are planned for this season? Writers: Yes.﻿" Another person wrote: "Our current goal is to stay alive for 12 days﻿," referring to the series' US release date on 14 April. The cast and crew of the hugely popular fantasy show have made it clear that many of the characters would not walk away from the last ever season unscathed, and Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, admitted to crying in the last ever cast reading.

Chatting on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he said: "I was very shocked and surprised at certain events unfolding. And then I blubbed my eyes out. I cried. I cried, yeah. We had a table read and I was the one person who hadn't read the episodes. Everyone else had them like, three days before and read them and I just… I think I told everyone it was because I didn't want to know what happened but I think it was just laziness that I didn't read them." Maisie Williams took a different tact in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, where she revealed that her character, Arya, died in episode two. After seeming appalled by her error, she then revealed it was an April Fool's Day prank!

