Christine Lampard to replace Darcey Bussell on Strictly? See what she had to say! Could Christine Lampard be the perfect choice for Strictly?

Christine Lampard has addressed suggestions that she could be the perfect replacement for Darcey Bussell on Strictly Come Dancing! The star, who is presenting Lorraine this week, laughed off Reverend Richard Coles' suggestion that she'd be great to judge the show alongside Bruno Tonioli, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood, and immediately shut it down, telling him: "Not a chance! I'll knock that one on the head immediately."

Darcey announced she was leaving the show on Wednesday

Later in the show, Dan Wootton revealed that Strictly fans were divided among some of the top choices for Darcey's replacement, which included Oti Mabuse, Caroline Flack and Arlene Phillips. However, Anton Du Beke stormed the online poll with 51% of the votes! Dan joked that a fan had also tweeted suggesting Christine should do the job, to which she replied: "He's just a very nice man!"

Loading the player...

READ: Strictly stars pay tribute to Darcey Bussell following surprise exit from show

Darcey announced that she was leaving the show on Wednesday after seven years. She released a statement which read: "It has been a complete privilege for me to be part of Strictly, working with such a talented team. I have enjoyed every minute of my time and will miss everyone from my fellow judges, the presenters, the dancers, the musicians, the entire back stage team, and especially the viewers of the show, who have been so supportive." She continued: "I am not leaving because of any upset or disagreement at all, I am just stepping away to give more focus to my many other commitments in dance, after seven truly wonderful years that I can't imagine having gone any better. I know I will miss being part of this unique show and the fact that it celebrates dance is something I am so passionate about."

READ: Who will replace Darcey Bussell on Strictly Come Dancing 2019?