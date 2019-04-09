See which star just said no to Strictly Come Dancing The 2019 series will welcome back all of last year's professionals

Chris Kamara has revealed he turned down a place on this year's Strictly Come Dancing after failing a fitness test. The Ninja Warrior presenter, 61, opened up to the Sun, confessing his body is now "totally knackered" due to his past sporting injuries. "I've been invited to do Strictly and they told me who I would be dancing with because, apparently, you have to train with them for six weeks before," he shared. "But it's just not going to happen because my body is knackered."

Chris Kamara has turned down Strictly

He added: "I got injured just before we filmed Ninja Warrior, which stopped me playing football with my mates. I haven't played football since. I'm crocked now, my back has gone and I feel like my body has packed in. I'm totally knackered now. They'd need some serious WD-40 for me." The star was hotly tipped to score a place in the 2019 series after competing on the 2018 Sport Relief special of Strictly. He competed against former footballers Alex Scott and David Ginola in the charity special.

The TV star was asked by show bosses to appear in the next series

Elsewhere, radio presenter Chris Evans has already admitted he will be taking part in the next series, revealing on The One Show: "I have said yes. Everyone puts it off and tries and keep it a secret. No, announce now. We're doing it now." He joked that he'd like to do it so his wife could be in the audience, telling Alex Jones: "So you and my wife will go every week. You will have a great time while I'll be petrified backstage, with shaky legs and all that kind of stuff."

BBC journalist Huw Edwards has also revealed that Strictly bosses have asked him to join the 2019 series. He told Radio 2's Steve Wright: "Following my stellar appearance reading out the [Strictly] terms and conditions in early December, where I basically set the British television world alight, I was then asked whether I would consider Strictly." He added: "And I think the answer is, Steve, I've come here today for some advice and for your seal of approval."

