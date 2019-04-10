Strictly fans go wild after Katya Jones and Joe McFadden are reunited – see photo Awww!

There was a resounding aw in the Instagram world when pro dancer Katya Jones shared a photo with her former celebrity dance partner, Joe McFadden. The pair, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, looked ecstatic to see each other as they posed at Richmond Theatre in London. Holby City actor Joe is currently starring in The House on Cold Hill, a spine-chilling thriller about a haunted house.

Katya and her husband Neil were on hand to support Joe from the audience, with Katya later posting a couple of photos from her reunion with her fellow Strictly champion. "Oh I just loved seeing this face again!!!!" she captioned their selfies. "I think I squeaked when he appeared on stage!! @mrjoemcfadden you were brilliant! #Houseonthecoldhill fantastic production, I was on the edge of my seat the whole time! With my hand over my face a few times too!!!"

Over on Instagram Stories, Katya, 29, also shared a video from her seat in the audience, which included some of the old Strictly gang. Debbie McGee, Reverend Richard Coles and Kate Silverton were among the theatre-goers who cheered on Joe.

Katya first appeared on Strictly in 2016 and went on to win the show with Joe a year later. At the time, the actor praised his dance teacher, saying: "This woman is the most amazing woman. Thanks you so much for sticking with me and persevering and being the most amazing artist and dancer and counsellor and slave driver. She's amazing, utterly, utterly, amazing." An overwhelmed Katya replied: "We did it! We did it!"

The Russian beauty has also remained close to her former celebrity partner Ed Balls, who she danced with on the show in 2016. The pair were reunited last month at a Comic Relief: Red Nose Day event. Ed and Katya were both supporting Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, who were taking part in the longest-ever Comic Relief Danceathon. "Miss my partner," Katya wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a snap with Ed.

