Ruth Langsford explains why Strictly's Anton du Beke won't replace Darcey Bussell

Strictly Come Dancing fans were left shocked after Dame Darcey Bussell revealed her plans to step down as a judge. The news has prompted much speculation over who will replace the much-loved TV star. However, This Morning presenter and former Strictly contestant Ruth Langsford has debunked the idea of Anton du Beke, who is the longest serving professional dancer, to fill in the all-important shoes. During a chat with Eamonn Holmes and fellow Strictly veteran Dr Ranj Singh this week, Ruth suggested show bosses will likely pick a female judge.

"You need Anton [Du Beke] really, but it isn't going to happen," Eamonn said, while Ruth added: "I think they're going to have to go for a woman I think they will go for a woman, because the balance... it was male heavy." However, Eamonn then noted: "I think they should have a male and female presenting in that case," with Ruth teasing him by saying he was "jealous". Referring to his wife's dancer partner, Eamonn insisted: "I'm just saying, take the best person - it would be Anton."

On Wednesday, Darcey confirmed that she was leaving the show after seven years as judge. Her statement read: "It has been a complete privilege for me to be part of Strictly, working with such a talented team. I have enjoyed every minute of my time and will miss everyone from my fellow judges, the presenters, the dancers, the musicians, the entire back stage team, and especially the viewers of the show, who have been so supportive." She continued: "I am not leaving because of any upset or disagreement at all, I am just stepping away to give more focus to my many other commitments in dance, after seven truly wonderful years that I can't imagine having gone any better."

