Did Strictly's Anton Du Beke criticise former dance partner Ruth Langsford? There was a little Strictly reunion!

Strictly Come Dancing professional Anton du Beke was reunited with his 2017 dance partner Ruth Langsford on This Morning on Friday - much to the delight of viewers. During his appearance, the pro dancer gave some insight into working with the presenter, when quizzed by Ruth's husband Eamonn Holmes. "I want to pay absolute homage and tribute to you my friend because handling my wife is a very delicate operation – it's like it would be easier to diffuse a bomb, really," teased Eamonn.

"How did you do that balance between Ruthie flying off the handle or breaking down in tears," he asked, to which Anton replied: "One criticism, per effort – I hope you don't mind me saying this – we were just sort of bubbling on the brink of tears or not tears – and you could see it. You'd do a dance, we'd do a dance in rehearsal and then finish the dance, and I'd go, 'Now listen, the arms weren't quite right', and I could just see them bubbling up – the tears – and then I'd go, 'But the legs were terrific' and then they'd settle down again, and we could have another go."

Reassuringly, Anton reflected: "But if I had two – said, 'The arms were no good and the legs were no good'... tears. And then we'd have some tea." At the time, Ruth spoke to HELLO! about her Strictly journey as she opened up about finding her inner diva. "I haven't quite found her yet," she shared. "She's still a little shy, but she’s peeping around the door, waiting to come out. What I've learned about myself is that I'm more self-conscious than I thought. I'm comfortable being me on TV, but on Strictly you have to get into a role, to perform. So I need to find the actress within me."

