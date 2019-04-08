Anton Du Beke makes surprising Strictly confession The Strictly star is the longest-serving professional on the show

Anton Du Beke has opened up about his future on Strictly Come Dancing, admitting he still has a chance to win the coveted glitterball trophy. The 52-year-old, who has appeared on every single series of Strictly, confessed he will stay on the show "to the bitter end". Speaking to the Mirror, the pro dancer revealed: "I do get nervous about not being asked back because I love it so much. If I didn't care it wouldn't bother me."

Anton and Susannah Constantine in the 2018 Strictly series

"I feel the same about the show now as I did at the beginning," he added. "I'm not going anywhere. I'm staying to the bitter end." On his hopes of winning, Anton teased: "We haven't seen me win, I'm hoping this is the year. I’m going for a bendy one this series." His former celebrity dance partners have included the likes of Lesley Joseph, Ruth Langsford, Esther Rantzen and Ann Widecombe.

MORE: Did Anton Du Beke criticise former dance partner Ruth Langsford?

Earlier this year, Anton revealed that he would love the chance to do the winners' dance. "I've not done the winners dance... that I think everybody would like to see," he told HELLO!. "That's one thing I'd like to do, thank you. The Winner's Dance - I don't know what it is, because I've never had the chance to do it. But I want to do it. I want to do the dance of the champion. Which is basically me walking around with the glitterball, raised aloft by all the boys - on their shoulders - and the nation going 'An-ton! An-ton! An-ton!' That's the dream."

Loading the player...

Anton is the only original dancer left in the programme. Unfortunately, the TV star was the first one out during last year's series, where he was partnered with Susannah Constantine. His best run on the show was during the first series, when he was partnered with soprano singer Lesley Garrett. The pair made it to the final and came in third place. Anton has also come in fourth place on several occasions, including his stints with actress Laila Rouass and newsreader Katie Derham.

MORE: Dianne Buswell pokes fun at Joe Sugg over his admiration for this Hollywood star

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.